Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Amy's avatar
Amy
5h

As a fellow Coloradan, I hate that my once purple state has become so radically progressive.

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Ute Heggen's avatar
Ute Heggen
4h

Keep us updated on how this goes. Don't forget to mention that validating cross sex ideation goes against all of the long accepted Piaget stages of child development, and encouraging children to adopt an opposite sex persona (this should be the word instead of gender) goes against the fact that all the way to age 14, the cognition for "knowing" this is not fully developed. Colorado risks a slew of lawsuits by detransitioners. The stages of development are: sensory-motor (birth - 3) pre-operational (3-6) concrete operational (6-10) and formal operational (11-14). These trans allies who are mental health or medical professionals claiming a child knows "wrong body since birth" and "assigned at birth" (instead of sex is determined at conception) must be grilled on the Piaget stages. Only in formal operational is abstract thinking, symbolic thinking, the capacity for algebra, etc, cognitively ready.

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