After living in the Bay Area for 35 years, I left California to escape the crazy. Now I’ve found myself right in the middle of it again in Colorado.

I’ve been asked to run for Senate in my adopted home state to help restore some common sense. But as the leader of a start-up I don’t have the time or frankly the inclination. Instead, I decided to chair a ballot initiative to protect girls’ sports and help to restore some sanity in Colorado.

We secured 23% more signatures than required and initiative 109 will be on the ballot in November. What does the initiative do? If it passes it would require school athletic events and teams be classified as for males, for females or mixed/co-ed. Teams designated for females would not be open to males. Novel concept, right?

When I read Mike Smith’s April 12 Denver Post op-ed opposing this initiative, I recognized a familiar script. Smith warns that requiring school sports teams to be designated by biological sex will expose athletic girls to harassment, invasive “inspections,” and boundary violations. “Policies that open the door to questioning children about their bodies,” he writes, “risk empowering the very kinds of boundary violations we should be working to prevent.”

As someone intimately involved in the Larry Nassar scandal, I can say with painful

authority that Smith has it exactly backwards.

I was the 1986 National Gymnastics Champion.

Twenty years after leaving the sport, I became an early whistleblower on the rampant abuse common in gymnastics. In 2008, I published Chalked Up, a memoir detailing the sport’s culture of control and enforced silence. I later produced the Netflix documentary Athlete A, which chronicled Larry Nassar’s decades-long sexual abuse of hundreds of young gymnasts. I worked closely with the civil attorney who represented the majority of Nassar’s survivors. I know exactly what enabled the crimes.

Nassar didn’t abuse girls because adults were too vigilant about protecting female-only spaces. He abused them because adults in positions of authority — USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee — chose to look the other way. They knew about his “treatments.” They received complaints for years. Those complaints were buried. Why? To protect Nassar’s reputation as the respected national team doctor. The feelings, status, and access of one man were prioritized over the safety and dignity of countless young girls.

That is precisely the dynamic we see when biological males are permitted into women’s and girls’ sports and private spaces. Male feelings and identity claims

are elevated above female safety, fairness, and privacy. The result is the same pattern of exploitation and cover-up that defined the Nassar era — only now it is institutionalized by policy.

Initiative 109 is straightforward. It requires school-sponsored athletic teams to be

designated male, female, or co-ed based on biology. Female-designated teams are

reserved for females. Enforcement falls to school districts adopting policies and, if necessary, the Commissioner of Education. There is no provision for genital inspections, body examinations, or subjective judgments about who “looks” like a girl. Smith’s nightmare scenario of tall or strong girls being hauled off the court for invasive scrutiny is fear-mongering and not based in reality. The measure simply restores the sex-based categories that Title IX was written to protect.

The real risk to girls comes from the status quo Smith defends. We have seen male

athletes dominate women’s competitions, displacing females from podiums, scholarships, and records.

Male athlete, AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley, poses with gold medal after winning the girls long jump at 19-3 1/2 (5.88m) during the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet at Moorpark High School on May 24, 2025 in Moorpark, California. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Male puberty confers 10 to 50 percent greater strength, speed, and power depending on the sport. Girls have lost state championships to biological males. Even more troubling, girls have been forced to share locker rooms, showers, and hotel rooms with intact males. Complaints about privacy violations, voyeurism, and discomfort are routinely dismissed as bigotry. Schools and athletic associations prioritize male inclusion over female safety and dignity. Girls are told to sit down, “just be nice” and change in another bathroom if uncomfortable.

This is Nassar logic in policy form: protect the male’s access, reputation, and feelings at the expense of the girls who are told to be quiet and take it.

When I traveled with the national team, our coach was a known pedophile. We were

warned to avoid him and not let him in our rooms. The governing body couldn’t risk damage to his reputation, so minor girls had to protect themselves. His name is Don Peters and he is now banned from the sport for life.

PHOENIX - APRIL 24: Coach Don Peters of the USA coaches a USA gymnast during a USA - USSR gymnastics meet on April 24, 1988 at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

The pattern is clear: institutions shield male authority figures while girls bear the burden.

Smith cites a Utah incident in which a school board member posted a photo of a tall girl and questioned her sex. That was wrong. But it is not evidence that sex-based categories cause abuse. It is evidence that when biological reality is denied in policy, confusion and bad actors fill the vacuum. Clear rules based on biological sex reduce ambiguity, not increase it. Girls face no risk under Initiative 109. They compete in the category that matches their sex. The only people inconvenienced are males who wish to compete in the female category.

The Nassar survivors I know suffered because powerful institutions sacrificed their safety to preserve a man’s position and access. Allowing males into female sports and locker rooms repeats that sacrifice daily. It tells girls they don’t matter, their boundaries don’t matter, and their achievements don’t matter — because a male’s sense of identity is more important.

Colorado voters understand this. Initiative 109 is not about hatred or harassment. It is

about honesty and protection. It refuses to repeat the catastrophic error USA Gymnastics made when it chose to shield a predator rather than shield the girls in his care.

We owe our daughters better than another generation of adults who prioritize male

feelings over female safety.