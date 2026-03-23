Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jhug's avatar
Jhug
4h

Thank you Jennifer for highlighting Bridget! Been watching her forever and passed her around to my few sane friends.

SO tired of biting my lip til it bleeds in nearly every conversation I have in the “progressive” (many times actually regressive) town in which I live.

Sigh. Thanks for recognizing our reality ladies. Women!!!

Reply
Share
Andrea's avatar
Andrea
3h

I needed this! Thanks for sharing.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jennifer Sey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture