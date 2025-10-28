Governor of California Gavin Newsom was once featured in a San Francisco Chronicle article about “Children of the Rich.”

That didn’t stop him from adopting a fake accent and faux hip hop attitude, posing as some sort of street kid who would never have made it out of the hood without basketball. Here he is a few days ago on an NBA podcast called “All the smoke.”

The degree to which this is embarrassing is hard to overstate. Only the word “cringe” can begin to capture how awful this is. It takes such a narcissist to utter these words without fear of the backlash and shame that should follow such a phony pose.

Does he think we believe he was eating Wonder Bread and Kraft Mac ‘n Cheese at every meal? Did they run out of prosciutto and caviar and pâté?

“It was about payin’ the bills, man.”

“Hustlin.”

“I raised myself.”

“Wonder bread and Mac ‘n cheese. That’s how I grew up, bro.”

“Every day in the backyard, just bouncin’ the basketball. Throwing the ball against the wall until the ball is just, like, frayin’, man . . . that’s it, the whole thing . . . It just saved me. It got me into college.”

How hard would it be to just say: “I had every advantage. I want to make sure that children who grew up with less than I had also have the opportunity to be whatever they want to be. With hard work, every opportunity should be open to you.”

Not hard! Don’t be such a poser! No one is buying it!

Gavin Newsom is your run of the mill riches to governor story. Well connected, arrogant, privileged and pretending he is down.

Because you know, he’s just like poor kids who played street ball and made it to the NBA because they came up playing hoops at the playground, no nets, just empty rims. Making it on talent and the will to make something of themselves. That’s Gavin.

I can’t. Why doesn’t everyone hate this guy? I don’t get it.

Gavin’s dad was the attorney for the billionaire Getty family. This pose as some sort of ghetto street kid is beyond embarrassing. Isn’t this cultural appropriation or something?

I have nothing more to say on this matter. His idiocy speaks for itself. Only Kamala has better accents. Ok, maybe Jasmine Crocket.