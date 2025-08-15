Yesterday my filmmaking partner — Andrew James — and I were on The Steve Deace Show to talk about our documentary film Generation Covid.
Here it is — jump to the 30 minute mark to watch!
While I’m at it, back in May The Blaze’s Christian Toto wrote this piece about the film.
More coverage of the film coming soon.
And because some of you asked, the full film is not available yet.
Keep reading here to get the most up to date information on the film’s release.
Jennifer and Andrew, thank you for making this film. The emotions I felt were intense, and it was only the trailer. I think this should be burned into the memory of all who were alive during the last 5 years, and shown/taught to those who are to come. No healing or "moving on" can take place until these stories are heard, and the worst perpetrators are held accountable.
Everyone who is awake to the covid scam has a story that includes the pain and loss it caused, how and when their awakening took place, and how it has impacted their life since then. I wish now that I had kept a journal of my family’s life during that time.
In a perfect world everyone should be given the chance to tell their story, at least to the people they love and are the closest to. In a perfect education setting children and young adults should be given the chance to express and process the trauma they experienced through a series of healing activities – journaling, speaking, artwork, etc. In the distant future I see something akin to a holocaust museum with the stories memorialized - never again!
God bless you Jennifer for all you do – I love that you’re a fighter, and the GUTS you have to stand up to injustice!
Why do you so despise both science & children, Jennifer?
“all in spite of clear data showing covid posed little threat to the young and healthy.”
The data does not show that clearly — in fact, it doesn’t show that at *all*.
https://innovationdistrict.childrensnational.org/comprehensive-study-reveals-long-term-covid-19-impacts-on-children/
“In contrast, other psychosocial domains—such as global health, physical functioning and mobility, cognitive functioning, pain interference, fatigue and sleep disturbances—showed worsening symptoms unique to infected participants.”
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10049312/
“Clinicians should be aware that the severity of COVID-19 is associated with more severe cognitive symptoms, although asymptomatic infection can also cause cognitive decline.”
And in terms of children *not* being any less susceptible to serious COVID infections & increased susceptibility to other infections:
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/jpc.70104
“Almost one-quarter (24.5%) of children who had Covid-19 reported having more frequent coughs, colds and stomach bugs following Covid-19 infection, which has been observed elsewhere [17]. There is evidence that Covid-19 infection can change the immune system, putting people at higher risk of other infections.”
&
“These findings are in line with a contemporary systematic review and meta-analysis of 21 studies which reported that the incidence per infection of post Covid-19 symptoms in children and adolescents was 25%.”
***
Yes, infecting all the children even more often with a disease that causes cognitive functioning & global health problems (among other issues) seems like a really good idea compared to actually trying to keep them safer & healthier 🤦♂️