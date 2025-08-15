Yesterday my filmmaking partner — Andrew James — and I were on The Steve Deace Show to talk about our documentary film Generation Covid.

Here it is — jump to the 30 minute mark to watch!

While I’m at it, back in May The Blaze’s Christian Toto wrote this piece about the film.

More coverage of the film coming soon.

And because some of you asked, the full film is not available yet.

Keep reading here to get the most up to date information on the film’s release.