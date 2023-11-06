Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Doug
Nov 7, 2023

My thoughts turn to the lower income single mother who has to work two jobs to make ends meet. Meanwhile, her kid(s) are home alone, probably not engaged in on line school. Oh, and, by the way, the kids had virtually no chance of getting dangerously sick from Covid. So, in the end, this was mostly driven by the selfish interests of Weingarten and her union leaders (not the teachers, for the most part). She, Fauci, Collins, and Birks should be put in the public stockade. I honestly don’t blame Trump. I don’t know what he was supposed to do other than to trust the career “experts”. Imagine if he’d overruled them, and thus was actually the threat to all that it could have been.

2 replies
Project Luminas
Nov 6, 2023

Thank you for doing what teacher’s unions should have done: amplify k-12 children’s voices. Their mental and social health. I signed the Balfour Declaration when rational policy discussion seemed to be possible. Boy was I wrong. Good luck finishing it. I can’t wait to see the final film.

2 replies
