For the last year and a half I’ve been working on a documentary film called Generation Covid with my directing partner Andrew James.

We interviewed and followed the lives of children across the country. We went to California, New York, Oregon, Colorado, Connecticut and Florida to speak with families impacted by school closures and other onerous restrictions to the lives of kids.

Long after adults resumed their lives — returned to restaurants, bars, clubs and packed stadiums — children remained at home in “virtual school.” Not only did they go without the structure, community and safety net of adult oversight that in person education provides, they were forced to go without interactive play, playgrounds, graduations, sports, proms and any and all social activity.

It is now undeniably clear: children have paid the heaviest price from lockdowns — especially the most disadvantaged and vulnerable children.

Our kids are not alright.

As Jim Kuczo — one of the parents featured in the film — says: You cannot treat kids like prisoners and expect them to be okay. He knows. He paid the heaviest price.

The learning loss, devastating mental health impacts, chronically high absenteeism rates and uncertain futures many now face are all the result of the unfair burden placed upon children, who were always least at risk from covid, but forced to sacrifice the most.

I’m sharing a short concept piece — a buzz reel, if you will — for the film. Please listen to these kids. If you supported closures or if you didn’t . . . listen to these children. Hear what they went through. What their families went through and are still fighting to get back from. And ask yourself, did you do enough? Did you stand up when it mattered? And what can we do now, collectively, to ensure this never happens again?

We have completed filming and are now in post production — editing, graphics, music, archival footage that sets the stage . . . it all costs money. We’ve raised enough money from private funders to complete production. But we need more to complete the film. Help us out if you can. If you can’t, share the piece. Lend your support. Get the word out.

Here’s the buzz reel on YouTube.