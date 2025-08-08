As many of you may know, I’ve been working for the last three years on a documentary film called Generation Covid.
Some of you — newer followers here — may just follow me for my commentary on gender ideology or woke capitalism or who knows why else. And some of you may be offended by my stance on covid — which can broadly be described as “anti-lockdown.” Some of you have let me know privately that you find my views on this quite abhorrent and wrong-headed. And that is fine.
But I’d urge you to just watch the below trailer with an open mind.
I sort of hate the term “red-pilled” but I’ll say this: covid is what red-pilled me, for lack of a better term. March 2020 is when I started to question everything that the legacy press was telling me; what the Democrats — the party I had identified with and registered as since I could vote — were telling me (not that the Republicans don’t lie, they do . . . ); what my own friends and family and broader circle believed — and still do.
I cannot imagine a more authoritarian policy than shutting the world down — telling us we could not leave our homes, run our businesses, send our kids to school (unless we sent them to private school, of course), go to church or synagogue, attend AA meetings, shop, have people in our homes, celebrate the holidays, travel beyond a 1-mile radius, visit loved ones in the hospital, cross county lines, have funerals.
But that is exactly what was done.
And it was all done by decree. Not legislation. No vote by our representatives or by us, the people.
A technocracy took hold, led in stealth by public health officials who cared only about transmission metrics. Humans were just cogs in a machine to be moved or prevented from moving at will by the unelected public health leaders. And the policies were influenced and bolstered by teacher’s unions and upheld by governors (and the blue state governors held on to these draconian policies for far longer than the red state ones). The media ran cover for them all and the so-called defenders of democracy ran roughshod over democracy for years.
We were offered “safety” in exchange for freedom, an age-old tactic of authoritarians. And we had neither.
As Benjamin Franklin said: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”
I never thought I’d experience that sort of tyranny in this country.
And now the world wants to forget it happened. Because nearly everyone was complicit. I don’t think we should forget. I think we need to understand what happened — what mass psychosis took hold — to prevent it from happening again. Because our kids are still paying the price. We all are.
My partner in making the film is Andrew James. Andrew is the award-winning director of Street Fighting Men, Community Patrol and Cleanflix. His films have screened at festivals including True/False, Big Sky, IFFBoston, Camden, Traverse City, Brooklyn, Freep, Sidewalk and Toronto. His work has also appeared on Netflix, iTunes, Amazon, Kanopy, Vimeo On Demand, OVID, The Atlantic, Aeon and No Budge.
He is my directing partner, and the editor and cinematographer of the film. I produced and kicked it all off and we created the vision together. We’ve given our hearts and souls (and time and money) to this one.
We’ve both had our experiences of being cancelled. But we both keep going.
We both feel this film is important. The stories of the children and families harmed from covid policies need to be told. And an examination of why it all happened must be part of that.
The world would like us all to forget and just put it in the rearview. But as we all know, when we fail to heed the lessons of history, we repeat our mistakes.
A few other shout-outs for other people involved in the film:
Pete Parada, the former drummer from Offspring. After 14 years with the band, he was fired after declining the covid vaccine on advice from his personal physician because he’d suffered from Guillain–Barré syndrome. He’s created an original score for the film.
David Zweig appears in the film. He is the author of the book An Abundance of Caution, the recently released book about the same subject — covid and the failure of the so-called “experts.”
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya appears in the film as well. Long time professor of medicine, economics and health research at Stanford University, Bhattacharya became a prominent dissident during covid. He was one of the leading signatories and creators of the Great Barrington Declaration and the notion of “focused protection” (which was actually standard public health procedure up until March 2020). He is the newly appointed Director of the National Institutes of Health, which operates under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, led by RFK, Jr.
Appearing in the film are also a wide range of other folks from various fields including education, public health, emergency medicine, journalism. And of course, the kids and families. From across the country. From all backgrounds. They tell their own stories.
Here is the trailer for the film.
Jennifer, THANK YOU for making this extremely important documentary film!
Thank you to everyone who spoke up and took a stand against the COVID tyranny.
Mistakes Were NOT Made.
It was intentional.
What they did to us can NEVER be forgotten.
"The vax was not brought in for Covid - Covid was brought in for the vax. Once you realize this, everything else makes sense." Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Thank you to all the brave doctors & scientists and all the people of the world with curiosity, integrity, and strength of character who have risked so much to get this info out into the world.
The mRNA shots were/are always going to be an immunological catastrophe for humanity.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) is the primary mechanism of harm.
The primary danger of the COVID-19 mRNA injections has always been one’s own immune system’s attack response by the mighty CD8+ Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte cells (AKA Killer T-cells):
The COVID-19 mRNA injections must be recalled from the market and mRNA-based products must be banned because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
These modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injections, that trigger one's own immune system to attack & kill one's own formerly healthy cells (that have been instructed to produce/express foreign, non-self proteins), no matter where those cells are in the body, never should have been made available to the public in the first place.
When the (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA transfects one's cells, and gives instructions for the ribosomes to make & express foreign non-self proteins (such as the toxic SARS-CoV-2 spike protein), one's immune system sends the CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) to kill those formerly healthy cells that are now making & expressing non-self proteins.
It is the mission of these CD8+ CTLs to seek out and destroy any such transfected cell that is making foreign non-self proteins. That’s what they do…
Due to the biodistribution properties of the lipid nanoparticles, the encased modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers)…
And more…
There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.
The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…
The COVID-19 mRNA injections are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.
These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based injected product harmful by design.
No one who took these modified mRNA-LNP COVID injections made an informed decision. Most people had no clue about what they allowed to be injected into their bodies...
Also most people still do not understand that the devastating harms inflicted upon people over the last few years was intentional:
https://rumble.com/v6qcb0y-dr.-david-martin-mar-06-2025-edmonton-alberta-replay.html
Jennifer this looks so sick. Stoked to watch !!!