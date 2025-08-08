As many of you may know, I’ve been working for the last three years on a documentary film called Generation Covid.

Some of you — newer followers here — may just follow me for my commentary on gender ideology or woke capitalism or who knows why else. And some of you may be offended by my stance on covid — which can broadly be described as “anti-lockdown.” Some of you have let me know privately that you find my views on this quite abhorrent and wrong-headed. And that is fine.

But I’d urge you to just watch the below trailer with an open mind.

I sort of hate the term “red-pilled” but I’ll say this: covid is what red-pilled me, for lack of a better term. March 2020 is when I started to question everything that the legacy press was telling me; what the Democrats — the party I had identified with and registered as since I could vote — were telling me (not that the Republicans don’t lie, they do . . . ); what my own friends and family and broader circle believed — and still do.

I cannot imagine a more authoritarian policy than shutting the world down — telling us we could not leave our homes, run our businesses, send our kids to school (unless we sent them to private school, of course), go to church or synagogue, attend AA meetings, shop, have people in our homes, celebrate the holidays, travel beyond a 1-mile radius, visit loved ones in the hospital, cross county lines, have funerals.

But that is exactly what was done.

And it was all done by decree. Not legislation. No vote by our representatives or by us, the people.

A technocracy took hold, led in stealth by public health officials who cared only about transmission metrics. Humans were just cogs in a machine to be moved or prevented from moving at will by the unelected public health leaders. And the policies were influenced and bolstered by teacher’s unions and upheld by governors (and the blue state governors held on to these draconian policies for far longer than the red state ones). The media ran cover for them all and the so-called defenders of democracy ran roughshod over democracy for years.

We were offered “safety” in exchange for freedom, an age-old tactic of authoritarians. And we had neither.

As Benjamin Franklin said: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

I never thought I’d experience that sort of tyranny in this country.

And now the world wants to forget it happened. Because nearly everyone was complicit. I don’t think we should forget. I think we need to understand what happened — what mass psychosis took hold — to prevent it from happening again. Because our kids are still paying the price. We all are.

My partner in making the film is Andrew James. Andrew is the award-winning director of Street Fighting Men, Community Patrol and Cleanflix. His films have screened at festivals including True/False, Big Sky, IFFBoston, Camden, Traverse City, Brooklyn, Freep, Sidewalk and Toronto. His work has also appeared on Netflix, iTunes, Amazon, Kanopy, Vimeo On Demand, OVID, The Atlantic, Aeon and No Budge.

He is my directing partner, and the editor and cinematographer of the film. I produced and kicked it all off and we created the vision together. We’ve given our hearts and souls (and time and money) to this one.

We’ve both had our experiences of being cancelled. But we both keep going.

We both feel this film is important. The stories of the children and families harmed from covid policies need to be told. And an examination of why it all happened must be part of that.

The world would like us all to forget and just put it in the rearview. But as we all know, when we fail to heed the lessons of history, we repeat our mistakes.

A few other shout-outs for other people involved in the film:

Pete Parada, the former drummer from Offspring. After 14 years with the band, he was fired after declining the covid vaccine on advice from his personal physician because he’d suffered from Guillain–Barré syndrome. He’s created an original score for the film.

David Zweig appears in the film. He is the author of the book An Abundance of Caution, the recently released book about the same subject — covid and the failure of the so-called “experts.”

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya appears in the film as well. Long time professor of medicine, economics and health research at Stanford University, Bhattacharya became a prominent dissident during covid. He was one of the leading signatories and creators of the Great Barrington Declaration and the notion of “focused protection” (which was actually standard public health procedure up until March 2020). He is the newly appointed Director of the National Institutes of Health, which operates under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, led by RFK, Jr.

Appearing in the film are also a wide range of other folks from various fields including education, public health, emergency medicine, journalism. And of course, the kids and families. From across the country. From all backgrounds. They tell their own stories.

Here is the trailer for the film.