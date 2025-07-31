Good Genes
This week on Meghan Murphy's Where Are All The Women I joined her to discuss all things Sydney Sweeney, Billie Eilish and other fun stuff
I’m sharing her Substack and video on it here. If you don’t follow her you should!
From Meghan:
This week on Where Are All the Women, I am joined by guest co-host Jennifer Sey to discuss Sydney Sweeney's jeans (and many other jeans!), Billie Eilish's genes, the trouble with wanting men, and more!
This episode aired live on YouTube and X on July 30, 2025. Where Are All the Women streams live every Wednesday at 6PM PT/9PM ET on YouTubeand X!
