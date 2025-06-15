Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DeLena's avatar
DeLena
2h

Beautiful words rightly spoken by your dad, and by you. My Daddy shaped my life more than he knew. Dads, as God created them, are essential, not toxic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ute Heggen's avatar
Ute Heggen
3h

Beautiful. Our dads would have been friends. Thanks, Jennifer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture