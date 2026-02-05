This week at XX-XY Athletics we released a new ad featuring Riley Gaines — in honor of National Women and Girls in Sports Day, which is today!

Gaines is indisputably the face of the movement to save women’s sports. A former competitive swimmer for the University of Kentucky, Gaines is a 12-time NCAA All-American.

Her path to advocacy began in 2022 after the NCAA cast her aside for the sake of a male swimmer — Will Thomas — at the NCAA Swimming Championships, sparking widespread debate over fairness in women’s sports. When Riley realized no one else would speak up in defense of fairness for women — none of the governing body leaders or anyone in a position of power and influence who could actually ensure integrity in women’s sports . . . she did it herself. And she hasn’t stopped fighting for female athletes and women’s rights since.

Today, she speaks to young women and girls across the country to inspire them to stand up in defense of their own sports and spaces.

“Being brave doesn’t mean not having fear, but rather overcoming that fear to do the right, just and moral thing,” Gaines has said. And her message has inspired legions of young women to defend the integrity of women’s and girls’ sports. And women’s rights more broadly.

I had the opportunity to meet quite a few of the young women Riley has inspired when I was in Washington state earlier this week.

Gaines’ efforts have drawn both praise and backlash, including threats, yet she remains undeterred, emphasizing the need to safeguard future generations of female athletes.

In September 2025, Riley welcomed her first child, a daughter. Motherhood has intensified her resolve; she now fights for women’s rights not just as an athlete, but as a parent determined to ensure her daughter inherits a world where female achievements are protected and celebrated.

At 25, she exemplifies resilience, turning personal experiences into a broader crusade for equity in sports and women’s rights overall.

I’m proud to call her a friend and fight along side her.