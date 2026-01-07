As the Supreme Court gears up for oral arguments on January 13, 2026, in two pivotal cases—Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J.— the future of women’s sports hangs in the balance. These cases challenge state laws in Idaho and West Virginia that prohibit males from competing in female sports categories.

At stake is whether states can prioritize sex over “gender identity” in sports to ensure fairness, safety and opportunities for female athletes.

At stake is whether women’s rights matter more than men’s feelings.

I’ll be headed to D.C. for a rally on the steps of the Supreme Court on the day of opening oral arguments.

XX-XY Athletics made this video to highlight what is at stake with these two cases and invite people who are so inclined to join us at the rally.

The video is up to ~1M views across Instagram and X in 2 days. Pretty good! (We’re no Nick Shirley, but hey, I’ll take it.)

If you’re in the Washington D.C. area I would love to see you there.