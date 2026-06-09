I’m going to try writing this without being too gross. Wish me luck.

HelloFresh, the meal-kit delivery service, waded into controversy during Pride Month 2026 with an Instagram post that read: “We know eating isn’t always a top priority this month. We respect that. But for those of you who are . . . prepping . . . we have an extensive lineup of high-fiber recipes available. Happy Pride.”

The ellipsis-laden “prepping” was a deliberate nod to the practice among some gay guys of using diet and fiber to empty the bowels ahead of . . . well . . . you figure it out.