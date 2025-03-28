As most of you know, XX-XY Athletics launched an ad back in February called Real Girls Rock. Here it is:

The ad inspired a line of t-shirts that say Real Girls Rock and Real Women Rock.

Loveland school board director Nancy Rumsfelt wore the Real Girls Rock t-shirt to a meeting on February 19. That sparked a debate over males competing in women’s sports in the district. Good. It needs to be debated. Not censored.

The fact that Rumsfelt had worn the tee generated enough attention to prompt extra security at the school board meeting Wednesday night. There was a protest outside the building and two overflow rooms with approximately 100 people signed up to speak during public comment. Some in support, and some very much not so.

Here’s what happened:

Rumsfelt responded to the uproar: “Protecting women's sports and keeping girls/women safe, does not equate to hating transgender people. I thought it was a good message, a good shirt, so I bought it. So I wore it to the meeting [. . .] We can care about girls, and their sports, safety and fairness, and we can also care about the needs of transgender [athletes] at the same time.”

Those offended by Rumsfelt’s shirt called for a reprimand. They claim the t-shirt causes harm. This is what they always say when calling for censorship.

Kat McManus, founder of the Rainbow Collective in Loveland, argued that public figures like Rumsfelt are held to a higher standard because of their influence.

“When you are in that position, you are held to a higher standard and you represent what you put on your body,” McManus said. “It made me very mad and frustrated because to target specifically students and trans students — just that added pressure, the suicide rates are already high.”

No one is targeted by the t-shirt. Girls are supported. Girls deserve our compassion and support.

Despite public pressure, Rumsfelt said she did not regret wearing the shirt.

Go Nancy.

If you think Real Girls Rock, you can get the tee here. If you prefer a longer classic fit you can get the Real Women Rock version here.