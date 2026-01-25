In the comments of my recent Stack about the haters coming for Bari Weiss, and how new leaders in struggling organizations are always hated by the long tenured, change-resistant employees, someone asked: How did you get your job as Chief Marketing Officer at Levi’s anyway?

Here’s the actual question:

I got a few DMs on it too and some X questions.

Also on X from a bunch of anonymous accounts: you suck, you’re stupid, you’re a Jew and you sucked at your job. I’ll ignore those.

It’s not a terribly long or complicated story, but I figured I’d answer here instead of in the comments section.

I started working at Levi’s in 1999. I’d worked at an ad agency between 1994-1996, part of that time on the Levi’s account. So my history with this brand goes way back, even if I’m not counting the first pair I ever owned which was sometime around 1976 — baby blue cords.

I accepted the role on offer in 1999, even though it was a step down from my prior post at Banana Republic. I loved the Levi’s brand and I wanted to work there. I also hated it at the Gap (which owns Banana Republic).

I started at Levi’s in June 1999, a few months before I would get married (the first marriage). I was a low level marketing manager. I worked on a soon to be defunct sub-brand called L2. It was the lower priced value “fashion” offering from Levi’s and it sold in places like the no longer existing twin dive retailers of Mervyn’s and Sears.

The woman who hired me quit a few months after I got there and I was promoted to her job. Senior Manager, I think it was.

Then I got married, then pregnant, then while I was out on maternity leave, they killed the L2 sub-brand. I figured that was it for me at Levi’s. Less than a year.

But no, while on maternity leave I was given a new role on the Levi’s brand. I was with the big dog now.

By 2003, I became the US Marketing Director. In 2006, my boss announced she would be retiring and I assumed I’d get her job as VP. Boy was I wrong. Which just shows how little I understood about the corporate shenanigans in my youth.

She laughed when I basically asked her: When do I start?

She told me: Oh no you won’t be getting the job. We start interviewing this week.

There was no explanation as to why I wouldn’t even be considered.

Can I interview?

No. But you can fill in and do the job until they find someone.

I did that for over a year.

They hired a guy who got fired in under 2 years for expense fraud. Disaster.

And I still didn’t get the job. I moved myself to another division instead. Toiled away in various roles — Sr Director Corporate Strategy, VP Dockers Marketing, SVP Dockers Marketing, SVP E-commerce. Every time an opportunity came back up in the Levi’s group, I was dismissed when I raised my hand. For some reason I could not get myself in the mix as a viable candidate for the star property, though I was the most likely leader for the role.