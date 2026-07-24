USA Today columnist Nancy Armour published a piece this week titled “Caitlin Clark’s flopping isn’t just annoying — it’s becoming dangerous.” (Please note, this linked version has been “revised for clarity” according to USA Today. But never fear, I’ll share verbatim the original bad bits here below.)

In the article, Armour accused the Indiana Fever star of theatrical flopping and raging at referees over non-calls that, in her view, do more than irritate. (FIFA players would like a word. Flopping and raging at refs is all in the game, yo.)