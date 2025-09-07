I Feel Bad About My Neck is a book by Nora Ephron of When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail fame. She is known for her witty, personal essays and she translated that tone into very successful “rom-coms” before she died at 71, which seems WAY too young now that I am in my mid-50s.

Anyway, she wrote a book of essays called I Feel Bad About My Neck: And Other Thoughts on Being a Woman. I never read it. But the title has been stuck in my head for 2 decades.

The book came out in 2006. I was 37 and I had no neck issues. It was of little interest. Though I think it sits on my mother’s bookshelf to this day and perhaps that is why it sticks in my head. It stares at me when I visit.

And now that I have neck issues the title keeps popping back in my head. I can imagine what that particular essay is about — the indignities of aging. Though, as the joke goes, it is better than the alternative.

Generally speaking, I’m pretty ok with aging. I love my life. I love my husband. I have 4 terrific kids. Two of my children are still quite young (at odds with my age, I know) so I live amongst people who are generally much younger than I am. Which can be nice and it can also be annoying.

You can trick yourself, to a point. Or put aging out of your mind. Which is really what I do because who walks around thinking about how old they are all the time? I’m busy!

Overall, I don’t think about my looks — or my age — all that much.

But then the neck happens.

Aging has gone pretty well for me, overall, but the neck and arthritis are my least favorite parts.

My hair is not very gray. I do dye it but I have since before I had any gray at all. I’ve been dying my hair since my late teens. It used to be fun colors like black black black or platinum or fire engine red. Now it’s brown that is slightly less mousy than my own natural brown. I could easily just pluck the grays ones. Or leave them. There are very few. On my head. There are tons in my eyebrows. Which I do pluck. Otherwise I’d look like Father Time and I am vain enough to admit that I don’t want to. The woman who waxes my eyebrows attempts to flatter me by telling me they are blonde. Ha. Nice gal.

If I didn’t pluck the white ones, this would be me, with my actual very young children.

My weight is less than it was 10 years ago. I’m shrinking. Which is not the same as being thinner. But 10 pounds less is ten pounds less, and menopause did not put weight on, it melted it away without me trying, somehow.

I don’t have the “bat wings” under my arms or a tummy hanging over my belt. That foundational musculature from my gymnastics days is right there and I think training for 5-8 hours a day as a young person for over a decade gives a shape to your body that can’t really be achieved by starting pilates in middle age. Who knows, maybe it can be? Keep at it ladies!

I don’t watch every calorie — I suppose I don’t eat all that much and lean towards healthy choices without thinking about it much. I drink too much coffee. I like beer. And I do overindulge in pretzels, my snack food of choice. There are worse things to eat too much of.