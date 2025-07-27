Last night I went to the movies with my husband. We used to do this a lot and we hardly ever do anymore. I was looking forward to our date.

We saw “Eddington.” I knew zero about it going in. I wanted to just experience it without having read about it. To boot, while I’ve heard of Ari Aster and “Midsommar” — the movie that seems to have put this director on the map — I haven’t really paid him any mind. And I haven’t seen “Midsommar.” Believe me, now I definitely won’t.

Up until my mid to late 40s, I saw every buzz generating, award-considered film that came out. Often in the theaters. I caught up on anything that I’d missed right before the Oscars so that I could watch and have an opinion about every film. I stopped. Not because of woke-ness taking over cinema as many people say. But because of covid. No more movie going and I lost interest in movies altogether. And I haven’t gotten it back. And now, when I do dip my toe in to watch something, I’m not compelled to start watching again. They are mostly garbage.

I know I sound like a crotchety old person wishing back to the good old days of high art in cinema. So be it. That’s me.

Ironically, my last trip before lockdowns was to the Sundance Film Festival. I saw “Shirley” starring Elizabeth Moss, a spooky biopic about Shirley Jackson, the short story horror writer from the 40s/50s. I’d recommend this movie. It’s good not great, but explores a theme which I find interesting: what if a woman in a marriage is more successful than the man? How does it impact the relationship? What was it like back in the days when there was no equality and what is it like now? Has it changed?

My movie excursions out to actual theaters since that Sundance Festival have been few and far between. And they are likely to stay that way.

I digress . . . Back to “Eddington.”

I hated this movie. And no, HATED is not too strong of a word for how I felt about this film.

Here’s the set up: Eddington is a small rural town in New Mexico. Within the first few minutes a title card tells us it is May 2020. Covid times. I perked up. Something of interest here.

The mayor (played by Pedro Pascal of Protect the Dolls notoriety and I guess some movies as well — ha) and the sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) don’t like each other much.

Pascal’s mayor is good-looking, smarmy and performatively liberal. He insists on masking and distancing but keeps his bar open with patrons with no masking despite the rules he touts when out in public. He’s a liar pretending to the be the good guy and hoping for a bigger political post one day.

Phoenix is set up as the good guy. He’s a doting husband with a depressed wife (played by Emma Stone). He’s an asthmatic hardworking sheriff who cares about the townspeople and comes to an old man’s defense when the old man is harassed at the grocery story for not masking. Then we get to the summer and George Floyd’s death and it prompts the protests and racial tensions and white guilt one might expect in this small town because it happened everywhere.

What made it interesting at the start?

Well, Phoenix’s sheriff is the good guy. The anti-lockdowner, the anti-masker framed as the protagonist? Interesting. And the young people de-centering whiteness at their protests are shown to be ridiculous and absurd. One white teenaged male is there just to get the woke girl (a tale as old as protesting itself). When fake activist kid tells his parents at dinner about de-centering his whiteness and stolen land and white privilege his dad looks at him and tells him that he’s retarded. The dad slaps him in the head and reminds him he’s white. Which is to say of course you’re going to center yourself, dumbass.

It had me. It seemed set up to explore covid themes — isolation, neighbors turning on each other, losing our collective humanity, soulless politicians who used authoritarianism to burnish their political bona fides, the excessive screen time sucking us all into more and more atomized and separated worlds. Add to that you had the possible sexual assault/incest of the sheriff’s wife, the charismatic cult leader tugging at the wife and her mom. Covid tyranny, sexual abuse, cults and cult-like behavior! I’m in!

And then —

There was a pretty gruesome murder and body disposal. And the whole thing turned to shit. The last hour plus was a gore-fest. Just one gross murder after another, more blood and gore and cleavers to the head and bazookas and murderous drones and unknown black-clad Antifa interlopers who never made any sense.

I just wanted it to be over. There isn’t enough popcorn in the world to get through it.

It ran about 2 1/2 hours and I was completely done at about 1 1/4.

And then it got worse with that murder that cascaded into a massacre.

That this passes for art these days is absurd and kind of embarassing. And it pisses me off. This Ari Aster director guy receives nothing but critical acclaim. But he makes shallow dumb movies that amount to nothing more than slasher films.

He adorns them with serious aesthetics and it seems like everyone falls for it. The movie was technically seductive. The actors’ performances, the dialogue (until it turned slasher), the cinematography — top notch. But it’s a trick. Because there are no ideas. It’s decadent in how idea-less it is. But it pretends not to be. It throws every idea in it can but explores and finishes none. It’s just blows people up and explodes gore on us.

It was two different movies in the first part and second. But the second part ruined it when it vomited all over the first part. Despite the compelling set up in the first half, there ended up being no there there.

It was a kitchen sink of unexplored themes mashed up in order to seem serious. Then it all just went straight to Tarantino style clownish violence for the last 45 minutes or so.

I hated this as much as “The Substance” with Demi Moore, which was also absurdly and stupidly gory and violent. This film also tilted at themes, pretended to be deep. What is it like for a woman to age in the world today? When she loses her currency? Are we all seduced by forever youngness? Would we sell our souls for it? And what happens when we do? Given that the star Demi Moore has been seduced by forever youth and has had more plastic surgery than just about anyone, and then she was positioned by the press and movie PR as this heroic archetype fighting back against these oppressive beauty aspirations, it all just fell apart. And descended into grotesque displays of gore in the last half hour that I guess the genre of “body horror” is known for. Dumb.

Why are bloody horror films considered art? They are stupid.

Is it possible to make a psychological thriller of depth and value? Yes. “The Shining,” “Silence of the Lambs,” “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Seven,” “The Sixth Sense,” “Twelve Monkeys,” “Fight Club” and I’d even put “American Beauty” (one of my faves) in this category to some extent.

But Ari Aster and Coralie Fargeat (“The Substance” auteur) are tilting at windmills, feigning depth and seriousness but making slasher flicks. No one thinks “Friday the 13th” or “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” or “Halloween” are serious art. They are fatuous entertainment for teenagers. Which is fine. But they aren’t art.

And neither is “Eddington.” Skip it.

