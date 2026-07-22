Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
5h

I’m 71. Male. I don’t watch basketball. Mens or women’s. I don’t own a TV.

I love Sophie Cunningham.

They hate her because she is what they can never be. Blonde. Hot. Skilled. Loyal. Intelligent. Honest. Relevant.

She is the personification of the American Dream. Making full use of all the gifts God gave her, to make this world a much more interesting place. While making a retry good living to boot.

And they hate her for all of it.

Which says more about them then it does about her.

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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
5hEdited

Affirm my delusions and feed my fragile ego—or else be damned for the crime of transphobia!

Bow down to our sacred dogma, never mention the mammalian sex binary in any context—or else be consigned to MAGA Hades, where all sinners guilty of various phobias rot in eternity.

Terrible things happen to people's brains and souls when they lose themselves to ideological cult beliefs: first they demand everyone else do the same and then inevitably, as their beliefs cannot be defended by reason or logic, they resort to screaming, slanders, lies, personal attacks, emotional blackmail (Tell me I'm a girl or I'll kill myself!) and even violence.

Trans is salient for many reasons but one has to be how it's the perfect encapsulated symbol of modern America: on one side stand the brittle, narcissistic infants of the social-media age and their allies and enablers who insist that feelings trump facts, everyone can be anything, your True Authentic Self is both hero and god that demands public worship, with all dissenters not just wrong but evil and not just evil but Nazis; and then on the other side are those of us stranded in this place called Reality, who just can't quite bring ourselves to wear the ribbon and bend the knee and who refuse to say that the Emperor's clothes are fabulous.

The Gender cult is intolerant, illiberal, regressive, deluded and abusive—but unfortunately they still control mass media, arts and culture, the universities, not to mention one of our 2 political parties. They will never change, compromise, or admit any fault, as they are fanatics. We are still a long way off from vanquishing them.

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