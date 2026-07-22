I love Sophie Cunningham.

In the recent ESPN article “Love her or hate her, Sophie Cunningham won’t be ignored” (published July 21, 2026, by Hallie Grossman), the Indiana Fever guard is portrayed as a polarizing cultural flashpoint in a surging WNBA.

The piece traces her meteoric rise from solid role player and sharpshooter to meme queen pointer and brand magnet after a 2025 flagrant foul — wrapping Jacy Sheldon in a headlock to avenge an eye poke on teammate Caitlin Clark.

Michael Conroy/AP

That moment, plus her intense finger-point stare-down, SI Swimsuit appearance, UFC ring-girl stint, new Adidas colorway and endless endorsements (Arby’s, European Wax Center, Ring security devices, Spindrift and on and on), turned the 29-year-old Missouri product into an omnipresent figure.

I don’t hate it. I kind of love it.

ESPN frames her as the league’s ultimate love-her-or-hate-her personality: tough enforcer who protects Caitlin Clark, trash-talker who thrives on the chirp chirp chirp and unapologetic middle-of-the-road voice who rejects the boxes that everyone is trying to put her in.

Teammates and coaches praise her grit; critics label her a dirty player and an opportunistic brand diva. Race and perception of physicality are touched on (her reception differs from some Black players’), but the core is her authenticity and refusal to care about the noise.

She embraces the dual image — “People love me or they really frickin’ hate me . . . I just don’t care” — while insisting she is simply a teammate who does what the team needs.

I’m gonna say she is the Sydney Sweeney of women’s sports. Hot. Funny. Politics that confuse people. Don’t give a fuck.

Embedded in the profile is Cunningham’s direct response to accusations about her views on transgender athletes. She addresses the backlash head-on:

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that.’ I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

This negative feedback was all in response to her saying a strong team of middle school boys playing basketball could beat WNBA players. That’s what all the hubbub is about.

In the article, Sophie positions herself as a centrist — “very much in the middle. I agree with things on both sides, disagree with things on both sides” — and rejects the “MAGA Barbie” nickname as projection based on her looks and Midwestern roots. Her stance about protecting women’s sports is framed as protective of female spaces and fair competition rather than hatred. Which is what it is.

Though I will say, if I was a foot taller and 30 years younger and got the MAGA Barbie appellation thrown at me, I think I’d just say yeah I’m hot. Ha. Somehow it’s ok for Margot Robbie to look like Barbie but not anyone who doesn’t espouse explicitly leftie views on every single topic.

This specific comment about “trans” from Cunningham ignited fresh pushback on X from critics who reject any distinction between protecting women’s sports and bigotry. It’s all the same to them. (They are getting angrier these days, I think, because they are losing. People aren’t afraid anymore to just say the thing, to speak the truth. Me thinks the jig is up!)

Objectors immediately branded her views as hate. Self-proclaimed Brazilian-American WBB reporter, Roberta (@robertawbb) posted:

“Sophie Cunningham is unafraid. Unafraid to be blatantly transphobic. ‘I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.’ Her own words. In an ESPN article.”

The post racked up over a million views and hundreds of quotes.

Others piled on with name-calling.

One user declared “Sophie Cunningham the transphobe!” while another unleashed:

“Sophie Cunningham is a transphobic racist grifting ass loser. She has to do literally anything to stay relevant bc it’s not like we can talk about her game bc SHE SUCKS… TRANS ATHLETES DESERVE TO PLAY!!!”

Cunningham is 43.7% from beyond the arc this season, which ranks her 6th in the league for three point percentage. So she doesn’t suck.

A third vented pure vitriol:

“i hate sophie cunningham so fucking much i hope she tears her fucking acl stupid grifter maga loving piece of shit stain worst person to ever play in the wnba.”

Additional critics labeled her a “MAGA Sophie Cunningham” grifter exploiting a non-issue (claiming vanishingly few trans athletes exist) and accused her of fear mongering.

The objections largely boil down to equating any affirmation of sex-based categories in sports and locker rooms with hatred.

Roberta got pissed that anyone defended Sophie and said:

“To the uneducated bigots in the comments and quotes: transphobia includes invalidating a trans person’s identity. Additionally, female assigned at birth people who identify as non-binary and don’t transition are also trans.”

Roberta/Robert, we accept your terms. We are invalidating a trans identity. Because trans women aren’t women, they are men. And no one is owed identity validation.

Critics dismiss Sophie’s “love + truth” framing as coded bigotry, insist biological males who identify as women must be fully included without exception and portray Cunningham’s centrist self-description as a dodge. As if “centrist” is an impossibility.

The utter volume of “transphobe,” “bigot,” and “grifter” labels shows how quickly the conversation collapses into personal attacks rather than engagement with the fairness and safety arguments she actually made.

I, for one, love Sophie. The pointing. The three-pointers. The attack dog/protector. The hot girl SI Swimsuit model. Every last bit.

I mean watch this video from the Sophie Cunningham basketball camp. Every camper gets a pic and every one wants to do the point. And she does it.