The fun police are at it with this whole Sweeney ad thing.

Why can’t we like pretty people? Why can’t we like fun things that are dumb and have no meaning beyond fun? Why can’t we want to look as hot as is possible in our jeans?

As long as liberal women screech at us all day long that pretty girls looking hot in jeans are Nazis and that we are Nazis for liking looking at them, and that men who want to date pretty girls are sexist and transphobic, the Democratic party will remain toxic. Because these women have become the avatars for the Democrats.

Beyond hating on Sweeney and American Eagle, the left hates anything fun. Even their food has to be serious. Why can’t we eat to enjoy? I don’t want to protest with my recipes. I want to eat something delicious. And serve it to my family and friends and have fun.

But here is what the left and the legacy media wants you to believe:

Food is political, fitness is racism, meat is MAGA, running is also racist (sub point to fitness is racist) — despite the fact that most of the top sprinters and distance runners in the world are black. Oh, sheath dresses are MAGA too, not just flattering for most body types and easy to wear to look pulled together.

Beyond hating anything fun, the left hates that some people are better at some things than other people. Some people are better looking. Some people are smarter. Some people are taller and can dunk a basketball. Some people are really fast. Some people can paint. Some people are musical.

I for one don’t want to watch a basketball game with 5’2” chubby men who can’t dunk.