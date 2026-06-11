Another Pride month, another parade of corporate brands tripping over themselves to signal maximum virtue while revealing zero understanding of actual human beings.

This year’s lowlights aren’t just tone-deaf — they’re actively grotesque, reducing gay people to crude jokes and stacking identity checkboxes like it’s a competitive sport.

I already told you about Hello Fresh, the subscription-based meal kit delivery service that kicked off Pride month with a “bottoms up” butt-clearing post that somehow made meal kits feel like a Grindr ad. Not exactly appetizing for families trying to get dinner on the table. Food and poop don’t go together in an ad. Or in my brain.

In case you forgot, here’s the brand’s social media post:

Competitor Blue Apron, smelling blood in the water (or perhaps just the same algorithm), decided not to pivot toward normal customers. No, they picked up the ball and ran further into the gutter. They had a chance to distinguish themselves as an actual meal delivery service with quality ingredients not a clout chasing loser brand trying to score woke points with the letters crowd or (more likely) their “allies.” But no, Blue Apron fell in line and continued the vulgarity.

Blue Apron’s follow-up leaned hard into lesbian appeal with talk of “everyone who appreciates a good box.” Yes, that box. The dehumanizing slang for female anatomy turned into cutesy marketing copy. Because nothing says “empowering women” like reducing them to body parts in service of a food delivery service.

These companies had a genuine opportunity: deliver quality food for fun family meals, leave the sleaze to dating app brands. Instead, they chose vulgar cosplay at “allyship” that alienates the vast majority of their customer base — parents, families, people who just want to cook without a side of smut. Which yes, includes the normal gays.

Oh but wait . . . there’s more!

The escalation into pure fantasy came courtesy of Ladybird Books. This one is my favorite due to the descent into pure make-believe.

Ladybird Books’ Pride offering features a lesbian couple, one a Muslim woman in a hijab, complete with a baby. And because no oppression Olympics session is complete without the full roster, there’s a child with a cane off to the side for that crucial ableist checkbox. Get it all in there! This whole scene collapses under the weight of its own moronic contradictions.

Let’s be real about the world these marketers apparently don’t inhabit. A lesbian Muslim woman — presumably married to a heavily tattooed white woman who dresses in a manly fashion (like the one in the social media post) — undergoing IVF with donor sperm from the free market, all while insisting on full body coverage via the hijab because . . . you know, she’s traditional! This is the story they are wanting us to believe. Like, this is a real scenario? As if this exists anywhere? Seattle? San Francisco!? Tel Aviv? No!

The hijab, in traditional Islamic contexts, exists in large part to signal modesty and deter male attention in mixed settings. In a same-sex household with no men present, the symbolism is theater.

Beyond that, Islamic tradition considers homosexuality to be a major sin (haram). Traditional jurisprudence views the practice as contrary to the sanctity of marriage and family. Mainstream Islamism limits all sexual activity to heterosexual marriage. Therefore, any sexual contact outside of heterosexual marriage is considered illicit. In many Muslim-majority nations — countries including Iran, Somalia, Saudi Arabia and Yemen (to name a few), homosexual acts are illegal, and in some instances, they can carry the death penalty or imprisonment as punishment.

So yeah, I’m sure that lesbian lady with her tatted up wife is going to stay fully committed to wearing the hijab!

This is not representation — it’s a collage of buzzwords visually smooshed together by people who live in some weird fantasy land where stacking up oppression points means you win some weird virtue prize. It makes no sense.

This is the modern social justice movement which has infected corporate America, of all places. That place filled with capitalists!

Biology, culture, family structures and basic probability are denied in favor of the most visually “diverse” image possible. Lesbian couples exist. Muslim lesbians exist (I guess?) but I imagine most are not very “traditional” since they are lesbians! Disabled children exist. But this specific, curated tableau is engineered in a San Francisco ad agency rather than drawn from any semblance of reality.

These excessively woke campaigns don’t just fail commercially — they make any normal person reject the entire social justice project.

Hello Fresh and Blue Apron turned dinner into a punchline about poop and genitals. Ladybird turned children’s books into propaganda. The campaigns are stupid and gross. And they just absolutely destroy any progress made towards acceptance.

I’ve never bought any of these products. I don’t do boxes of pre-cut ingredients. I just buy ingredients and cook a meal. And I certainly don’t buy books for my kids that are total fantasy, unless they are in fact meant to be TOTAL FANTASY (Narnia, The Hobbit, Harry Potter, even The Hunger Games).

Why can’t everyone just be normal?