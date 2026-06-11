Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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MMP's avatar
MMP
4h

A hijab wearing out of the closet lesbian. Sure.

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James Jordan's avatar
James Jordan
4h

As I descend further and further to an old “Get off my lawn” guy, idiocy like these 3 campaigns don’t really surprise me. The people doing this are misguided at best. Certainly uninformed beyond the far left bubble they exist in. No concept of the reality that those of us who chose to live outside of the insanity.

Do you know what agency put these programs together? For future reference lol.

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