Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Ute Heggen's avatar
Ute Heggen
12h

What the crazies don't realize is any time they abuse us, more in the general public understand the threat they pose to women and girls.

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21 replies by Jennifer Sey and others
Unacceptable Risk's avatar
Unacceptable Risk
12h

This is complete insanity. The WNBA should put together a team of “trans women” and see how that works out for them.

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27 replies by Jennifer Sey and others
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