Politically homeless in 2020

In 2020 I called myself “politically homeless,” as many like to say. It was because of covid lockdown policies which were such a trespass of the left’s own stated values I could no longer abide. I was a Democrat for decades because they claimed to be the party of free speech and care for the vulnerable (maybe it was true, maybe it wasn’t, I’m not debating that now). They were for women’s rights. They claimed to welcome diversity which I had always assumed meant a diversity of views as well (that’s the biggest joke in all of this). The Democrats, as I saw it, were the “big tent” party. Oh, they were also the anti-war party. Ha.

Over the years, to be a Democrat has come to mean checking all their boxes with no reservations. It’s a litmus test. Pro-choice must mean getting behind legalizing abortion up to 40 weeks — or else you hate women; being “pro-trans” must mean accepting inanities like “children know who they are” and feeding puberty blockers to 11-year-olds like Skittles; and during covid it meant accepting lockdowns forever until Fauci waved his wand and said we could leave the house. And of course, taking as many covid boosters as public health demanded, enriching Big Pharma and getting covid a gazillion times anyway. But to question the supposed wisdom of public health officials was to be a Nazi, according to the current iteration of the Democrats. To wonder about the lab leak theory was to be an unrepentant racist. The below tweet is from a science reporter at The New York Times.

During covid, the censorship, the most egregious violation of overall civil liberties in our lifetimes (we couldn’t leave the house!), the dismissal of the poor and working class while claiming to protect them — it was all too much to bear. When rich people sent their kids to in person private schools while screaming at poor and low income people with kids in public schools who were trapped at home to “stay home, stay safe,” I couldn’t be associated with the elitist assholes with a hypocritical moral superiority complex anymore. I’ll never get over their hypocrisy. Never.

And never mind the videos apologizing for their white privilege while doing nothing (except sending their rich white children to $70k a year private schools and looking down their noses at anyone daring to advocate for opening the public schools which are disproportionately populated by black and brown and low income students).

You know what would have helped black children? Opening the public schools! Remember this beauty (see video below)? All these celebrities crying and boo-hooing and telling us how ashamed they are to be white and telling us we should be too. These people are a joke. I’d like to know one thing any one of them did to help any person less privileged. One thing besides crying and prostrating themselves on iPhone video. I’ll wait.

Unaffiliated from 2021-2025

When I moved to Colorado from San Francisco in 2021, I re-registered as an Independent or “unaffiliated,” as it is called here. I started voting Republican for the first time in my life. What I really probably identified most as at the time was a Libertarian. Maybe now too. I wanted less government. All the better to ensure no lockdowns ever again, which, by the way were still in play in California — the state I’d fled. And lockdowns would continue is various forms — depending on the announced threat level each morning — for at least another year.

Colorado, while increasingly crazy every day, has an undeniable Libertarian streak. I tell everyone — you can get everything here. Weed, guns and abortion. Everything. I don’t want any of those things but I appreciate the sentiment.

(I know Colorado has some crazy laws on the books and is giving California a run for its money right now. I know there is a law that makes misgendering a civil rights violation. But I’m talking about the people — there is a freedom-loving streak here that I think can save us. I’m hoping. I don’t want to move again.)

I was leaning into the “less government” model because it meant no one telling me I couldn’t leave my house or send my kids to school. It meant no one telling small business owners that they couldn’t run their businesses while leaving big box stores to profit off of less competition. If everyone had been free to operate their businesses that would have precluded the need for government issued checks which failed to offset the loss of income of small business owners and their employees. And which led to skyrocketing inflation, which anyone with a brain knew would happen.

When the global supply chain is stopped for months, then suddenly demand is turned back on, and supply can’t be turned back on like a faucet, well, inflation happens. High demand, low supply. You can’t stop the world and expect no bad things to happen. It’s absurd.

Independent and embraced by the right

I consistently voted Republican in the coming years.

And I was embraced by right wing media — which loves life long Democrats who leave the party.

When I was invited on TV shows and podcasts with conservative hosts I talked about how the Dems had walked away from what I thought were core principles: free speech, standing up for the vulnerable and for the little guy against greedy corporate interests (which should include Pfizer), anti-war. Those things were no longer true, quite obviously, if they ever were.

I found a home in conservative circles, and while I didn’t agree on everything, I felt respected. I was always clear on where I veered but we agreed on much and agreed we could fight together on those things. Some people I met thought that they could save me and turn me into a Christian (I’m Jewish, and not religious). I deflected, brushed it off. Accepted prayers. But knew I wasn’t turning.

My podcast diet changed considerably. I had been a daily listener of “The Daily” from The New York Times and NPR’s “Up First.” I abandoned those by February 2020, as I couldn’t stand their covid alarmism — though everyone was alarmist in the beginning.

I appeared on conservative media like Fox News, Fox Business and a wide range of podcasts. I listened to (and was on) Megyn Kelly. I liked the “heterodox” circle — Bari Weiss’ The Free Press even before it was The Free Press and was just her Substack. Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, Matt Taibbi — this is what I was listening to and reading.

Again, I didn’t agree on everything any of these people said but that isn’t the point when reading or consuming media. The point is to learn something. Be challenged. Expose yourself to different viewpoints. To not feel like you’re constantly being lied to. And if I read and listened to them all (a challenge while also having a life), well I could cobble together a viewpoint of my own.

I was on the speaking circuit for Libertarian and more overtly conservative conferences. Freedom Fest, Moms for Liberty, various local Republican clubs. I was invited at first for my covid stance, and then for other things — corporate woke-ism, “gender ideology” (after I started XX-XY Athletics).

Sometimes I’d find myself in awkward conversations with attendees which made me a tad uncomfortable and clashed with some of my views about women’s rights and gay people (not “queer” people). Trad wife stuff, etc. But it wasn’t often and I brushed it aside. And hey, if you want to be a trad wife, I’m all for it. But women not having the right to vote — no. Women, or feminists more specifically, being the cause of gender crazy? Of men entering women’s spaces? No. That is the fault of men entering women’s spaces. Not feminists who have fought against it for over a decade. The real feminists anyway.

Then October 7th happened and as a Jewish person who has never been religious I found myself stunned that the day following there were protests. Against the Jews, the people who were murdered and taken hostage. It was coming from the left and I felt bolstered in my decision to leave the left.