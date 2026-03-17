Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
15h

I loved your review—mostly because I don’t get or enjoy anything that comes out of Hollywood anymore and haven’t for years. (I say that as someone who has sold film rights to my books and written a few screenplays myself. At one time I actually thought I wanted to be a part of that world!🤦‍♀️)

True story: I had never even heard of that movie so I watched the trailer after reading your post. Good Lord, you could not pay me money to watch that drivel! Thank you for saving us all the trouble, and congrats on the new subscribers! Well deserved.👏🩷💪

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DeeDeeGM's avatar
DeeDeeGM
15h

I KNEW I had heard your name before! I’m so pleased to support you here because of your sports brand and your good sense. And I was someone who commented on your movie review of OBAA because it was exceptionally honest and well-written. Looking forward to reading you in the future - on all subjects.

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