Generally speaking, I write about sports and business — and woke capitalism in particular as it pertains to business. Sometimes I veer, because mostly I just write about anything that interests me.

Well, apparently I should write more movie reviews, you guys liked this one about “One Battle After Another” and so did X, where my post with a portion of the review has over 1 million views, which never happens for a Substack post on X. I got a bump in subscribers here too, which hasn’t happened in a while!

Welcome newbies. Hope I don’t disappoint you. I very well might. But I’ll try to do more movie takes.

That said, lots of people are arguing with me and calling me stupid and saying that I just didn’t get the movie. That it was satire. And I’m an idiot. (I’m used to being called a bigot, a Nazi AND yes, an idiot so it doesn’t much phase me.)

I got it. I understood the movie. I didn’t think it landed. And I didn’t like the movie. I thought it was boring. The characters were annoying, the plot was meandering, it was way too long and there was no one to root for.

The fact that it won 6 Oscars last night is precisely what I thought would happen because it flattered the inflated, revolutionary-wanna-be egos of Hollywood insiders.

Arguably it also flattered the press' sensibility of itself as “speaking truth to power” revolutionaries.

Here’s NPR's take:

“An electric thriller set against the backdrop of political resistance and the resurgence of unbridled white supremacy.”

Seems they missed the satire, huh?



And here's NYT:

“. . . depicting violent resistance to a scarily recognizable America of mass deportations, militarized racism and secretive oligarchic corruption, it has also been hailed by many viewers and critics as an urgent call to action.”



Anyway, I got it. I just didn't like it anyway.

But good for P.T. Anderson for getting his awards. He was pretty gracious during the show and certainly deserves awards — IMO — for his body of work. I love some of his movies, with “Punch Drunk Love” and “Boogie Nights” being at the top of that list.

I watched the Oscars in their entirety and I also found Ryan Coogler, the writer/director of Sinners — which I have not seen — to be incredibly humble and grateful, asking the entire cast and crew to stand when he got his award for Best Screenplay. He just seemed really nice, and I like it when nice guys succeed. So even though I don’t think the movie will be my cup of tea (not a fan of horror) I’m going to watch it and report back. Let’s say that will be my next review, long overdue since the movie has been out for a good long time now. And you’ve probably all seen it. But when has that stopped me?

To the new followers, I’m not a movie maven. I like movies, or used to, but mostly I’m a business person. I spent 23 years at one of the most iconic brands in the world, ended my career there as the Brand President. Then got myself good and cancelled during covid. Now, I’m the founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics — the only brand standing up for female athletes and fair competition. If you haven’t heard of the brand or haven’t checked it out, please do. We need you!

Here’s an ad we released over a year ago that has gone viral twice with none other than J.K. Rowling sharing it. It’s got over 40 million views . . . and zero paid media behind it.

For those of you who know all of this, sorry. I’ll come back with that movie review soon.