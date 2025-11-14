Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
2m

Out sports has gone around the bend (but so has a whole bunch of people including the American Academy of Pediatrics to the detriment of children in this country, all for some combination of $$$ and woke cred: :-()

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Hartman's avatar
Mary Hartman
just now

I really want to meet you and give you a hug! Since when is selling pro-woman sports wear "anti Trans?" What an idiotic thing to say. With regard to keeping women's sports for women and not "other women"? There is no such thing as a different type of woman! Those are MEN. Men are not women and men can never ever become women. These women need to stop pretending that they are and these men need to stop mocking and disrespecting us.

I sent an email to the IOC and thanked them when I read the announcement that they are going to protect and preserve women's sports for women. It can't happen soon enough. MEN CANNOT BECOME WOMEN AND I REFUSE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS DELUSION.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture