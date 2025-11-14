In response to Elizabeth Eddy writing an oped in the New York Post asking for clear sex standards in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), I offered a financial reward to the next female professional soccer player to stand up in defense of fair competition in the NWSL.

Why did I do it? Well, Eddy faced backlash from her team — Angel City FC — for writing the most inoffensive plea to the NWSL to keep women’s soccer female. Sarah Gorden — the team captain — held a press conference calling Eddy a racist for simply saying maybe women’s soccer should be for women.

All of this just reinforced reinforced for me that the cultural conversation has not changed. There is still so much hesitation and fear from professional and Olympic level athletes because they want to avoid this type of smearing. Rightfully so.

They also fear losing endorsements. Because they would!

So if I can offset the sting of monetary cancellation just a little bit, why not?

I offered $10,000 from XX-XY Athletics to the next player to stand up. Most women’s soccer players in the league only make $50-70k so a $10k bonus would be a nice income enhancement. Athletes spew dumb ideas all the time and big brands embrace them and praise them and pay them for saying these dumb things so why shouldn’t an athlete who is brave enough to speak the truth be compensated?

A nice anonymous X user chimed in (through DM) to up it by $5k. Then Clay Travis said he’d double it. So now we’ve got $30k on offer. There are bites. I won’t let any cats out of any bags yet.

Well, today, Outsports wrote an article about our offer called “The going rate for sports transphobia? $30K.”

The writer, Karleigh Webb, is mad at the International Olympic Committee for suggesting they may be about to change the rules to ensure that women’s sports in the Olympics will be for women.

Karleigh is mad at Elizabeth Eddy.

Karleigh is mad at me.

Karleigh writes:

As if 2025 didn’t hammer this home enough, the IOC has made it official or at least they will at some point in 2026. I’m not surprised by this. Kirsty Coventry has stated this is the Brundage-style direction she wants go in. She’ll eagerly follow governing bodies to ensure that women’s sports are for certain women only. Before that, there was last week’s op-ed by Angel City FC reserve defender Elizabeth Eddy calling for the National Women’s Soccer League to start sex verification testing. That led Jennifer Sey, the CEO of anti-trans fashion label XX-XY Athletics, to an appearance on Fox News. “There are several males in the National Women’s Soccer League,” Sey said. “They aren’t trans identified, they’re men with DSDs. In fact, one of the best players in the league is a male, Barbra Banda, who plays for Orlando Pride.”

True! Banda is male. In fact, Karleigh doesn’t dispute that. Karleigh just gets mad that I said it.

Karleigh goes on:

It’s on brand for a brand that’s about selling anti-trans slogans on activewear. It’s in every ad they’ve run, and in every word their brand ambassadors say. Two of the college teams that forfeited games against San Jose State during that debacle last year wore XX-XY-made t-shirts with “BOYcott” across the chest.

True. Awesome. Damn those actual women for standing up for themselves.

Photo Credit: © Jim Krajewski/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Karleigh doesn’t like our lawsuit against the state of Colorado:

Earlier this year, the company filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado over a state law that prohibits intentional misgendering and deadnaming in public accommodations.

Right. We don’t believe in compelled speech. We use biologically accurate pronouns. And there can be penalties in the state of Colorado for doing so. So we sued the state.

Karleigh continues:

They are loud in their constant warbling about a “takeover” of women’s sports that has never happened, or about the “males” in women’s sports.

I like how Outsports puts males in quotes like there is no such thing as male. Like its a figment of the imagination. A concept not a reality.

But here is the thing: if just one male competes in women’s sports, it’s not women’s sports anymore.

World Athletics found that more than 50 males have achieved regional or global placements in World Athletics competitions in the last 20 years.

Hecheated.org has found:

Males participating in women’s sports, including male athletes who call themselves “women,” “transwomen,” “intersex women,” and “nonbinary,” have won over 5,240 female athletic competitions (excluding non-tournament team victories.) Including all team sport matches, they have won over 10,561 “women’s” athletic events. They have won over 230 state, 430 national, 60 continental, and 70 women’s world championship titles (including 4 Olympic gold medals) along with over 300 victories in other major international competitions. They have stolen over $2,438,300 in prize money from female athletes (not including the salaries and sponsorships of the professional athletes). They have taken over 869 awards and honors that belong to female athletes. They are winning at the amateur, secondary/high school, collegiate, masters, professional, and Olympic level.

Karleigh wraps it up by saying:

Professional transphobes like Jennifer Sey believe two things: Transgender women aren’t women, and cisgender women are inept at sports.

Yes, that is correct, transgender women aren’t women. That is what I believe because it is true. They are men. And I’m not going to further a lie to spare some guy’s feelings.

I do not think “cisgender” women are inept at sports. I KNOW that men have significant physical advantage over women in sports — taller, stronger, faster to name a few — and that is why women’s sports exist. To avail women of the opportunity to compete fairly. But now, mediocre male athletes can just self-ID into the women’s category and move way up in their rankings without being any better! Even if they don’t win, they have unfair advantage. And if they don’t win, it’s just evidence of how truly mediocre they really are.

Everyone knows men have these physical advantages and guys simply declaring “I’m a woman!” and putting on some lip gloss will never make it not so.

I’m adding “professional transphobe” to my bio now.