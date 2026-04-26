Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Mary O'Connor, MD's avatar
Mary O'Connor, MD
8h

Jen, you are correct. I am sick of the left calling for violence. I know everyone on the left is not like this---but their silence permits and condones it. Jimmy Kimmel: "Look at Melania, so beautiful, Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow". This is an absolutely message that it is ok for the President to be assassinated. These people are simply sick. I am so grateful that you and others, especially our President and leaders, were unharmed.

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Sven Scharpen's avatar
Sven Scharpen
8h

I saw on X what happened last night. I’m so glad you and everyone else was okay!

The left really is the party of violence and I don’t know what it will take to stop it. For now though, we must keep fighting for our safety, our free speech, and our Republic!

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