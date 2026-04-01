Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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PhDBiologistMom's avatar
PhDBiologistMom
5d

I just wish they wouldn’t use the term “conversion therapy” for two very different things: trying to talk people out of being gay, and trying to talk people into accepting their actual sex. It’s yet another example of falsely conflating LGB with T. Very different phenomena!

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James Jordan's avatar
James Jordan
5d

KBJ provides her usual “insight.” Hard to believe she will be on the Supreme Court for life.

Usually I appreciate and understand perspectives I disagree with, pretty much impossible with KBJ.

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