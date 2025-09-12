Sey Everything

Larry Denninger
6h

I'm in favor of the firings for two reasons: 1) free speech is indeed a right, but one has the duty to accept the responsibility that comes with that right; and 2) if I were an employer, and one of my employees behaved that way publicly, I wouldn't want my company represented by such ghoulish and reprehensible behavior. It's the "publicly" that gets the offender in trouble.

RIP, Charlie.

Essay33
5h

Jen, it's taken me a day to respond to your posts about the assassination, because Charlie Kirk's death hurt harder than I expected. I found myself in tears repeatedly, thinking about not just what it means to his wife and little children (so young, his son will have no memory of him at all), but also for the many people who witnessed it in person, especially the poor young student talking with him when it happened (the absolute horror on his face was heartbreaking). So much pain and grief is hard to fathom. And then I'd think about people like you, people whose lives he touched, whom he encouraged in their own journeys. Such a deep loss.

I wanted to let you know how much your words and your example mean now more than ever. You embody everything Charlie himself really did demonstrate: the ability to reach across differences in politics and religion and find the common ground. I am so grateful for your courage and your integrity, and proud to support your efforts with XX-XY.

Regarding the cancellations of ghouls celebrating Charlie's murder, words do mean things and have consequences. NOBODY should be physically attacked much less killed for anything they say, but there should be a response when someone is in a position of authority, especially a political leader, an educator or in the medical or legal professions. They have a greater duty to the public at large than someone who is simply a citizen. There's a terrible breach of trust, of the social contract, when someone in a position of authority publicly applauds an evil destructive act. And the consequence should be appropriate: exposure and a loss of status. For business people, loss of income is not an unreasonable reaction. You want people to buy your product and patronize your business, treat everyone with basic decency. Don't be a nasty ghoul. It's not complicated.

And of course should there be genuine repentance, there can always be forgiveness.

