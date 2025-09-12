I have so many things I keep wanting to say but I’m not really sure how to organize my thoughts right now, so pardon the all over the place-ness of this share. It’s a bit stream of consciousness.

The vile response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination

To say I am disgusted by the response from many blue haired, over eye-glassed TikTok-ers on the left would be a grotesque understatement. The videos and posts joyfully cheering Charlie Kirk’s murder are beyond anything I’d ever thought I’d see.

A smattering of the some of the videos are included below.

I started gathering them up on my own but there are just too many and frankly, it’s too upsetting and disturbing to see people cheering for the murder of a young father. I had to stop. It made me too angry. I don’t want to be angry. I don’t want to hate anyone. I don’t want to hate these people. So I stopped.

Beyond the vile videos, there are endless posts on X and Bluesky calling for the murders of other notable and influential people. Those at the top of the list seem to be Ben Shapiro, JK Rowling and Elon Musk. With the President thrown in, of course.

(H/T to my X friend who uses the handle Babybeginner for compiling these.)

Stay safe out there

People keep telling me to be careful, to stay safe. What am I supposed to do? I’m not famous. I’m not a target. When I get actual threats, I report them to law enforcement. I’m not hiring security to go with me everywhere. Charlie had security. Always. It didn’t matter. I’m just going about my business.

People are getting fired

Now people are getting fired for dancing and cheering for Charlie’s assassination. The people cheering seem to inordinately be teachers and professors and social workers. MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd was fired for seeming to blame Kirk for his own murder. Publications like Rolling Stone think this is terrible that these people are getting fired.

“It’s free speech,” people are shrieking. None of them cared about free speech during covid. Not the publications or the so-called journalists. None of them seem to care about the law in Colorado compelling speech and making misgendering a crime. But now they care.

I’m torn on these firings. I, of anyone, am opposed to cancellation. But if you are a teacher, and you teach children of all different backgrounds and from all kinds of families, how can you be trusted to be around these kids? To treat them all equally and with kindness? To not corrupt their minds with hateful thoughts? I don’t know.

If we draw a line and that line is you cannot cheer the death of another human, then that line will be manufactured. My cancellation was construed as deserved and just because I had been cheering for the deaths of children. Because, in the minds of these crazy people, advocating for opening the school was advocating for the deaths of black children. I didn’t care if black children died. I was racist and a murderer.

So how can we draw a line as to what is acceptable speech and what isn’t? I don’t have the answer. But I don’t want people like that teaching my children.

It is a simpler decision if a person has a contract and certain behaviors are stipulated. If they violate it, yes, they should be fired.

Is this the last gasp of cancel culture?

I believe we are seeing the final manifestation of cancel culture. Cancel culture takes the view that a person is so vile that they don’t deserve to be a part of polite society. They don’t deserve to work, have friends, get invited to dinner parties. They must be banished for their sins. If a person is that horrible that they must never enjoy participation in the world, isn’t murder where this goes eventually?

And now that the left-driven cancellations don’t really work anymore despite their best efforts, there is a raging against the end of their power and influence.

Businesses are silent

I’m struck by the fact that not a single CEO or Fortune 100 or 500 company has made a statement condemning political violence. Offering condolences to Kirk’s young family. Nothing. Of course Elon has spoken. But that is it. Tim Cook? Nowhere to be found.

There was a moment of silence at a Yankees game. But in the summer of 2020 every single company spent months disavowing violence and murder and white supremacy and hate and vowing to do “better.” They can’t make a vow to “do better” now? They can’t say cheering for the murder of a man is unacceptable and there will not be a place for you here at this company if you do so (consider it a mass contract implemented)? Nothing. Zero.

Beware fake merch profiting off of grief

There are also a lot of fake merch stores and brands pushing Charlie themed product out and profiting off of this tragedy. Beware. Don’t buy it. If you want to do something, buy a flag. Donate to Turning Point USA to continue the work. Vow to engage openly and debate respectfully in your own circle. Go to church or temple. Pray. Don’t buy crappy t-shirts from crappy merch stores.

That’s my random brain dump.

We are living in sad and dangerous times but I’m choosing hope and that we may be in the midst of an actual turning point. That enough people are disgusted by this senseless and gruesome violence that they are collectively vowing to make changes in their own lives and in their own way of interacting.

I am vowing to do better. Not to back down. To continue to stand up for truth and women and girls. But to be respectful always. And kind. Which doesn’t mean lying to spare someone’s feelings. I hope you’ll join me.