Susan
18h

Jennifer, you must get so tired of speaking the truth over and over and over. Thank you for your indefatigable commitment to our girls and women. This is about so much more than athletics, it is about women’s rights in all spheres.

HWSr.
1d

Wow. This is a lot. I don’t watch “the news” so observing that particular CNN performance was surreal. It was interesting to notice Keilar smirk when using the pronouns, etc and pretending to believe what she was saying. I believe that’s called a tell. Thanks for making the points that this is a cultural problem (and not a science problem) and that Biles really does owe young girls an apology. The point that if they dare stand in their own defense, an Olympian will come after them really bears repeating. And I find myself astonished anew that any of this is happening. Thanks to both of you for taking on this madness and meeting it with equanimity and repeated good firm no’s. No, it’s not complicated and no, men don’t belong in women’s sports. Period.

