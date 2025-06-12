In the news
In the past day I've done a few appearances to talk about the Simone/Riley conflict and Gavin Newsom sued the federal government so that he could continue allowing boys to win girls' track meets
I did a few media appearances in the last day or so on the ongoing Simone/Riley saga.
Here they are.
Last night I was on Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher. Extra fun show because I got to do it with my friend Julie Hamill. (In case you missed it, Julie was the amazing lady who did the CNN take down of Brianna Keilar. Watch it here.)
Ok me on Trace with Julie.
And, just 10 hours later, I was on America’s Newsroom on the same topic.
In other news, California Governor Gavin Newsom has filed a lawsuit against the federal government. He is hell bent on dying on the sword of allowing boys to compete in girls’ sports and steal their medals. This is the least principled governor in the country. Read about it all here from Julie Hamill.
Here’s my take (pardon the noise, I was in the airport in Denver):
I’m at Freedom Fest in Palm Springs this week with the Libertarians. More on that later . . .
Sey Everything is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Jennifer, you must get so tired of speaking the truth over and over and over. Thank you for your indefatigable commitment to our girls and women. This is about so much more than athletics, it is about women’s rights in all spheres.
Wow. This is a lot. I don’t watch “the news” so observing that particular CNN performance was surreal. It was interesting to notice Keilar smirk when using the pronouns, etc and pretending to believe what she was saying. I believe that’s called a tell. Thanks for making the points that this is a cultural problem (and not a science problem) and that Biles really does owe young girls an apology. The point that if they dare stand in their own defense, an Olympian will come after them really bears repeating. And I find myself astonished anew that any of this is happening. Thanks to both of you for taking on this madness and meeting it with equanimity and repeated good firm no’s. No, it’s not complicated and no, men don’t belong in women’s sports. Period.