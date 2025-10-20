At the very beginning of this year I started conversations with reporter Ali Donaldson from Inc. Magazine about XX-XY Athletics. It’s a very mainstream publication — primarily focused on entrepreneurs and start-ups.

As you all probably know, most of our coverage in the press comes in what is dismissed (by our critics) as “right wing” outlets. But Inc is politically neutral. I was excited at the prospect of the business being covered in a fair and thoughtful way by a business publication with no political leanings. I took a risk agreeing to it. People love to smear me and the brand. But I took the leap, figuring even if it was a hit job it gets the issue discussed in the mainstream which is what we — in the movement — need.

I’ve been up since 4am and I’ve already had 4 cups of coffee because I knew it was going to drop today. I was nervous. Whatever it was would be fine, but I hoped for a fair and evenhanded take. And I got it.

It dropped at 7am. And the coverage is notably fair, positive even.

Here’s the title and opening photo:

I appreciate that Inc. said “Critics say . . .” which is true. Donaldson didn’t say “but this brand is transphobic.” She just said that is what our critics say. True!

I had a dream about 2 weeks ago that the headline was going to be: “Transphobic brand proves there is always a demand for hate.” Very specific for a dream, I know. But I did literally dream it. Yes, I write stuff in my dreams sometimes.

Anyway, I’m pleased that isn’t what we got.

If a journalist or publication wants to make you look bad as a person, they use hideous photos that make you look both evil and ugly. The photo above isn’t that. It’s proud. Not demonic. Ha.

This is my favorite part in the article:

Sey has been a pariah before, but each time, she says she has been vindicated. [True!] In 2008, nearly a decade before Larry Nassar went to prison for sexual abuse, Sey published her memoir, Chalked Up, which detailed emotional and physical abuses she faced as an elite gymnast. Her account did not go over well with former teammates or USA Gymnastics. A woman who trained at the same gym as Sey called into Sey’s live interview with NPR and compared her to James Frey, author of the famously fabricated memoir A Million Little Pieces. Sey says Steve Penny, then-president and CEO of USA Gymnastics, called her at work and left threatening voicemails. But in 2020, when Sey revisited the subject of USA Gymnastics’s toxic culture as a producer of the Netflix documentary Athlete A, the reception was decidedly different. The film garnered rave reviews and won an Emmy Award.

It goes on. I even get fair coverage about my covid dissenting ways. That in and of itself is a huge win. Being demonized for advocating for open schools changed my life and to have it covered in a fair and even positive way makes it so I can breathe again. (Figuratively, of course. I’ve been breathing for the last 5 years, obviously.)

Here’s what she says about my covid takes:

Now, more than five years after Sey first spoke out against strict lockdown measures and school closures, the consensus has dramatically shifted. Test scores have fallen to their lowest levels in more than 30 years. Doctors have acknowledged the mental health impact of the closures. Even Democrats, such as former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, have come out and said schools were closed for far too long. Sey is confident that history will repeat itself again when it comes to her latest fight. “The wind’s going to blow another way soon,” she says. “There will be redemption.”

Thanks to David Williams for the photos that don’t make me look deranged and like I’m plotting some evil takeover of the world.

The only part I’d add is that the head of the NCAA Charlie Baker’s comment about there being only 10 ten “trans” athletes in the NCAA is not an accurate depiction of the situation of males competing in women’s sports, if that number is even correct (and I don’t trust it).

According to hecheated.org (which I find to be the most thorough tracker) there are close to 5000 instances of males stealing awards in athletic competitions from women. Including team sports, that number rises to nearly 10,000.

World Athletics, the international governing body for track and field, has stated that between 50-60 male DSD athletes in track and field have taken the places of women in Olympic movement races over the last 20 years. That’s one event — track and field. At the very highest Olympic level.

So the “there are only 10” number is misleading, in my opinion, but that is what Baker has said. And it gets repeated as fact.

That’s my only clarification (and I know you read this, Ali!)

The only other thing I would add, which is not a complaint about the article, is that if we can make it cool in the mainstream to stand up for women and girls, if we can train the public’s eye on the female athletes and what they deserve — fair and safe competition — we can win. We will have protected women’s sports.

And we at XX-XY Athletics will move on to empowering female athletes in a gazillion other ways. I’ve been committed to fairness and safety for female athletes for nearly 20 years. I’ve got the bona fides and I won’t give up once this issue is solved.

Anyway, you decide. Take a look at the piece. Let me know your thoughts.