Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Dan Sleezer's avatar
Dan Sleezer
7h

Celebrate, celebrate, dance to the music”

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Dan Sleezer's avatar
Dan Sleezer
7h

Jennifer- next time you are in the Chicagoland area I will buy you the libation of your choice!!! My recent order is on its way, maybe get it today. Nice color with those men shorts!!! The ‘free’ TShirt for my wife is always a nice touch!!

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