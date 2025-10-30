The international skiing & snowboarding governing body (FIS) has announced that it is identifying athletes for sex testing in skiing & snowboarding, leading up to the Winter Olympics, with just 100 days until the start of the biggest and most important competition in the world.

Non-invasive sex testing is now being implemented by FIS, World Boxing & World Athletics (track and field).

Progress. More to go.

Of note, the global governing bodies seem to be leaving it to the individual sports’ governing bodies so we need to chip away at it sport by sport.

But again, as I keep saying, when we change the culture, we change the game. So keep standing up. The governing bodies — and the laws — will follow the culture.

In other news, USA Fencing chair Damien Lahfeldt is out as the head of the organization.

USA Fencing has announced a new chair after former chair Damien Lehfeldt announced he would not seek re-election over the weekend.

The national governing body confirmed that former U.S. wheelchair fencing Paralympian Scott Rodgers will succeed Lehfeldt.

Lehfeldt was in the news earlier this year when fencer Stephanie Turner went viral for kneeling in protest of a transgender fencer. Turner was disqualified from the competition for taking a knee and refusing to compete.

At XX-XY Athletics, we awarded Turner with our Courage Wins Award.

Here is Turner kneeling and refusing to compete against a male who goes by Redmond Sullivan. Turner removed her mask, took a knee in protest, and declined to participate. Turner said: “I’m sorry, I cannot do this. I am a woman, and this is a man, and this is a women’s tournament. And I will not fence this individual.” Go Stephanie. Hero.

In May, after the incident, Lehfeldt testified in Congress at a hearing called “Unfair Play: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” which examined the participation of trans identified males in women’s sports.

In a statement speaking to the House DOGE Subcommittee, Lehfeldt said:

“USA Fencing has long sponsored mixed-gender competitions in which men and women freely compete against each other. Indeed, the majority of USA Fencing tournaments—particularly at the local level—are mixed-gender competitions. That significant body of experience has taught us that mixed-gender competition, in fencing at least, does not pose any significant safety risks above and beyond single-gender fencing competition. The same is true for fencing involving transgender participation.”

Sex confers advantage in fencing. Men are taller, faster and have longer reach, to name just a few points of physical advantage. This was not a mixed sex competition. Turner entered the women’s category. And refused to fence against a man.

I have no issue if an athlete enters a mixed sex competition and a woman ends up competing against a man. The female athletes enter that competition knowing the rules. But if a woman enters a women’s competition, it is only reasonable that she would expect to compete against other women.

It’s a win for the protection of women’s sports that Lehfeldt is out.

In less winning news, Glamour UK featured 9 men on the cover of their magazine as winners of the “Women of the Year Award.”

Set aside the fact that the whole “Protect the Dolls” thing is just gross — women aren’t inanimate objects, dolls, passive, dead-eyed. The whole notion of positioning men who pretend to be women as dolls, therefore women are “dolls” or something, is so gross and antithetical to everything women have fought for.

But seriously? Men now get the Women of the Year Award? Which award do women get to have? This whole thing just reeks of men make better women than women. Yuck. Vomit. No.

Last up, as I wrote here in this newsletter on October 23, our ad from XX-XY Athletics launching our Gold Medal Collection was rejected by Instagram.

We resubmitted our ad and we were rejected again. You can’t resubmit again. So that’s that.

We were rejected a second time for violating their advertising standards. The caption for the ad stated that our athletes “defend fairness in women’s sports.” That’s the violation, according to Meta’s rules. Defending “fairness in women’s sports” is considered “misleading, discriminatory, or harmful content,” according to Meta.

Earlier this year, CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that he would not be censoring on Facebook and Instagram anymore. He said that that had been a mistake. They had faced pressure from the Biden administration and had caved and, he said those days were over.

But here we are. Our ad, which is 100% about product and our athletes, was rejected because the caption stated that our athletes believe in “fairness in women’s sports.” That is considered a discriminatory statement, STILL, by Instagram and Facebook.

So there you have it. Two wins, two losses.

We fight on.