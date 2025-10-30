Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugh Gallagher's avatar
Hugh Gallagher
18h

Something totally bizarre about having a cover with all guys that should have been entitled, "Protect the dudes'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jennifer Sey
Katharine's avatar
Katharine
8h

The response to the Glamour cover & the "dolls" as Women of the Year is scathing. From J. K. Rowling, on X:

"I grew up in an era when mainstream women’s magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier.

Now mainstream women’s magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are."

One of my favourite comments on X (hopefully it comes true):

"I see what you’re doing!! You’re trying to get more women to see how men replacing them is ridiculous. Good job. That’s so noble of you to lose months of profits or more just to further the cause! I salute you!" @Jlhg43curious

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture