I’m very excited about our newest athlete partner for XX-XY Athletics!

Her name is Kaillie Humphries and she may be the winningest Olympian you haven’t heard of! Or maybe you have! I’m not a close follower of winter sports so I didn’t know her before her recent Olympic medals in Milan. Her 6th Olympics!

Kaillie is a 6x Olympian, 6x medalist, 3x gold medal winner at the Games. She is also the only Olympian who has won gold for two different countries. She is the reason an additional event — the monobob — was added to women’s bobsled and now there are more opportunities for women to claim a spot on Team USA and in the Olympics.

Humphries was among the first women to pilot a mixed-gender four-person bobsled team and the first woman to drive an all-female team against men in a World Cup race. Yet despite her advocacy leading to the addition of women’s monobob at the 2022 Olympics, significant gaps remain. Men’s bobsled offers roughly three times as many Olympic athlete spots as the women’s field, with men competing in both two-man and four-man events while women are still excluded from the four-person discipline.

“There are still a lot of challenges women face, especially within the Olympic movement,” Humphries told me. “For my first four Olympic Games, women had one event while men had two. I had to fight for years just to get monobob added — facing pushback that we weren’t strong enough, skilled enough, or fast enough. Being excluded limited my skill set and how far I could go.”

But that never stopped her. She also told me:

“Sport has given me my life. Sport has given me a lot of confidence in who I am as a woman. It taught me so many things, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to move my body and express myself freely. I want greater opportunity for women in sport, particularly in the sport that I love — but when it comes to what women experience, equality isn’t always there. It’s so important to me personally to protect the women’s category for safety, fairness and competition. I want every young girl and woman to feel safe and go out with passion and do what they love. XX-XY Athletics is the only brand out there really working to protect the women’s space within sport and I think that’s so important.”

Humphries most recently medaled at the Milan Cortina Games — her first Olympics as a mother. She came back 18 months after having a baby to medal in her 6th Olympics! Are you kidding me? What a hero!

Beyond an impressive medal haul, she is a leading advocate for women in sport and mental health, inspiring the next generation through her performance and her voice.

Kaillie is passionate about helping athletes make the move from competition to life. It’s a tough transition (I definitely faced it, and understand) and the USOPC and the individual sport governing bodies are no help at all. These athletes give their lives to compete for their country and often find themselves lost after they are done competing. We are going to work with Kaillie to help support women athletes as they move beyond competition — channeling the resilience and determination that sport builds to achieve outside of the arena.

At the core of our campaign with Kaillie is the notion of championing athletes who not only perform at the highest level but use their platforms to drive meaningful change. We aim to support female athletes beyond competition and empower them to carry their strength, resilience, and leadership into the next chapter of their lives.

“No matter how many times we prove that we’re strong enough, skilled enough, and fast enough, the opportunities still aren’t equal. Fairness for women is personal for me,” Kaillie said.

Here’s a video about Kaillie:

Here’s a link to Kaillie’s favorites from our collection.

Welcome Kaillie! We are so happy to have you!