Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Charlotte Ziems's avatar
Charlotte Ziems
6h

Very cool! I remember learning about her when I watched the Milan Winter Olympics. Go Kaillie and team XX-XY!

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Tracy Green's avatar
Tracy Green
6h

It’s so good seeing more and more incredible female athletes partnering with XX-XY! High fives all around!

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