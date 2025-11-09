I was always a little weird, or at least viewed that way by my peers.

As a child, I was a gymnast, as most of you know. I didn’t just “do gymnastics,” gymnastics was my life. I was training 6 hours a day, 5 days a week by the time I was 10-years-old. I wasn’t in school full time. I left early to start my workouts by about 1pm. This doesn’t make you one of the popular kids in school. It makes you kind of weird.

The other kids thought I was ditching or they thought that I thought I was too special to have to do all the school time that they did. I wasn’t leaving school to play. I was leaving school to work. Punishing work. But they thought I was a snob or something. My shyness didn’t help that. I was quiet. Very quiet. And that can read as snobbery.

At 14 I moved away from home to Allentown, Pennsylvania. I started on my second high school, mid year. This makes you weird.

By my junior year, I was ranked in the top 6 in the country. And I switched high schools again. My third high school in as many years. I went to the local Catholic high school, because they let me out early to train whereas the public high school wouldn’t allow me to miss gym and study hall.

I was a Jewish girl in Catholic school. It wasn’t a fancy Catholic school. It was a parochial school filled with young people from working class families with 8 kids. I wasn’t required to take theology, or attend study halls, or gym class — since I trained for 7 hours a day, gym class seemed kind of dumb and pointless. But the public school required it.

Needless to say, as the only Jewish kid in Catholic school, I was weird. I was scrawny (anorexic), immature socially, and I didn’t have the big hair that was en vogue in the mid-80s. My hair was very small.

One time during my junior year, I was coming out of a bathroom stall and three of the “bad girls” in school looked at me and said: you’d be pretty if you did your hair. Their skirts were hiked up super short, violating school policy. They attacked me with their cans of Aqua Net while talking about the sex they were having with their boyfriends — yes, in Catholic school. I was mortified. It was a language I didn’t even understand. I let them spray my hair to raise my bangs and got out of there as fast as I could. I was a bit pleased that maybe they liked me now, at least a little bit.

I got notes in my locker indicating I was not welcome, as a Jewish person. They were groyper light before groypers were a thing. I thought it was funny. One was signed by a “KKK” member. Apparently, the kid didn’t know that the Klan doesn’t much like Catholics either.

My junior year I missed 2 months of school. I left for training camp for World Championships 3 weeks before the big competition. Then I broke my femur at the meet, on my last event. I had a cast from hip to toe. And I was depressed. I didn’t go to school for another month. It was hard to get around, and I didn’t much feel like it. The other gymnasts who boarded at my house brought my homework home to me. And I went to the gym and trained with a plaster cast, which I had replaced with a lighter one with a hinge in it, a few weeks in. I trained on bars with a full leg cast.

I had teammates but gymnastics is an individual sport and your teammates are your competitors. You only got so close. No friends in school, competitors in the gym. I was one of the higher ranking gymnasts in my club, and eventually the highest ranking one in the country — when I won USA Championships 9 months after breaking my femur. This is not a recipe for friendship. I had a target on my back. Or it felt like it anyway. We were teenaged girls, we pretended to be nice, but we did mostly keep to ourselves.

We were all struggling with the abusive training environment but we didn’t dare show any weakness to each other, or our coaches.

I left for college, 3000 miles away in California, a total weirdo. I hadn’t had the normal social development for a teenager. I did squeeze in a prom my senior year after my gymnastics had gone to shit. But by and large, I was not well acquainted with the ways of teens.

At Stanford, where I went, everyone seemed really smart. They’d gone to top high schools across the country, both public and private. I went to Central Catholic in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I had not read the classics. In all my switching schools I repeated some classes twice and missed others entirely. Every school district goes in a different order. So much for biology but I had physics twice. And I didn’t really know how to write a paper. I learned fast, I’m a pretty quick study.

I was a fish out of water. But I was used to it. And by junior year I found my people. Other fish out of water.

I didn’t join a sorority. I reveled in being in the out crowd. We congregated in a hippie-style co-op dorm called “Enchanted Broccoli Forest” or EBF for short, on Wednesday nights. How rebellious! A weekly party on Wednesdays! Not Thursdays, or Fridays or Saturday. We got wasted on Wednesdays.

It was populated by the “alt” crowd. Which was everyone who felt like a weirdo. There were skaters, and hippies, and punk rockers and vegetarians and stoners and more serious drug users and feminists and gay people and all around pissed off people. I still felt like I didn’t quite fit. I wasn’t “bad” enough. But it was the closest I came to finding my people in college.

Then I moved to San Francisco. And as I always tell people, if you’d ever felt like a weirdo, S.F. was the place for you in the 90s. My best friend “came out” and I spent a lot of time accompanying him to gay bars. I’d end up talking to old gay guys who had been married then realized they were gay and got divorced while my friend danced and flirted. I was usually the only woman in the place. I didn’t mind.

But in veering from the alt crowd, I went to work in corporate America. So now the normal thing to do made me weird with my friends. And to my corporate colleagues, I was a curiosity — with my dyed black hair, a nose ring and no interest in getting an MBA. I won them over with my cultural acuity and my work ethic and my smarts. I finally realized I was pretty smart somewhere in my mid-30s. It took me a while after feeling like a total dummie at Stanford the entire time.

I lived in that corporate world, and felt at home — pretty much — for 3 decades. I did things differently, but I found my niche. And moved up the ladder. All the way up. I was beloved in my company and in the corporate world more broadly, speaking all over the country and the world at business events. Events in London and Beijing and Austin and Paris. And on and on. I was named one of the most powerful people in music and fashion by Billboard Magazine, because of a deal I cut with Alicia Keys. In the words of Sally Fields, I finally felt like “You like me! You really like me!”

Then I made myself an outcast again, when I rejected the tenets of the Democrats and San Franciscans. I rejected covid lockdowns.

And 35 years of building a career was out the window.

I was a weirdo, again.

I found a home with covid dissidents, but we were a rag tag bunch and that cohort splintered after October 7, when the most conspiratorial among us decided everything was the fault of “the Jews.” Everything, everywhere, since the beginning of time. The Jews did it. That took me by surprise.

It’s weird to be a pleaser but never really have a home. But I feel like that is pretty much me. (Except I do have a home in my actual home with my husband and children.)

I launched XX-XY Athletics in 2024 — we formed in 2023 — and I was welcomed by some. And rejected by others in the Gender Critical movement who had been at it for almost a decade. They doubted my motives. They were skeptical that I could or would add anything to the party. I was insufficiently immersed in the movement’s key tenets — in their minds. I was too late and too soft. And not dedicated enough. Some go so far as to call me . . . you guessed it — a grifter! (How creative!)

As I often say, I don’t care when you join . . . welcome. Do we want to win or do we want to be purists about who can join and who can’t?

I want to win.

Some of them still can’t stand me. Others have come around. Many of the “OG Terfs” have become my friends, my guides, my collaborators and colleagues. I’m grateful for them.

But I’m still a weirdo. I’m not a lawyer, or legislator, or politician, or media pundit, or activist. I’m a business owner and leader. Weird in this space of TERF-ery. I get that it is suspicious to many. That’s ok.

But I believe that my unique skill set is in creating and influencing culture. And I don’t think we can win this gender crazy battle without changing the cultural conversation. So that’s what I’m focused on. Wear the t-shirt and you just may move the Overton Window in your community and one more mom might just feel comfortable speaking up and saying yeah, no boys in the girls’ locker room.

I’m 56. I still feel like a weirdo. I just don’t much care anymore who likes me and who doesn’t. I’m busy working.