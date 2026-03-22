In 2008 I published Chalked Up — the first memoir by a high-level, high-ranking former gymnast that named names and exposed the physical, emotional, and sexual abuse that was (and still is) baked into elite gymnastics. I was the first whistleblower who had competed at the national and international level for Team USA.

The community hated it. My teammates from Team USA and my private club called me a liar. They suffer from textbook Stockholm syndrome — still chasing the approval of the coaches who broke them. “It was just tough coaching,” they insist. If you couldn’t hack it, you were weak.

It’s such a pernicious and evil thing to do to a child. Make them believe they are the problem. It’s what a parent who hits a child might say. Or a husband who hits his wife. “If you didn’t [. . .] I wouldn’t have to hit you.” The child internalizes that. Believes it about themselves, into adulthood.

I wrote about national team coach Don Peters — the 1984 Olympic coach — in the book. I told the story of my close friend Doe being sexually assaulted by him as a minor. It was her story, told with her approval. I also spoke of how it felt to be told by the adults around us just stay away from him, don’t let him in your room. Rather than exposing the abuser and making sure he didn’t coach the national team, the Olympic team, his private club team — anymore.

Shortly after my book came out, a member of that 1984 Olympic team that Peters coached called me: “You’re not wrong, but you’re going about this the wrong way,” she said. “You have to sit down with Steve Penny [President of USA Gymnastics, at the time]. You have to work with him. With them.”

I refused. You don’t fix a cover-up by partnering with the people running the cover-up.

Then the victims came to me.