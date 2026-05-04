Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Mary Hartman's avatar
Mary Hartman
3h

Lunatics following the lead of Tim Walz, who claims that putting men in women’s prisons and letting men use women’s restrooms and locker rooms, and letting men push female athletes off the podium is somehow supporting the rights of women and girls. This moron posted a picture of himself with his daughter, a toddler at the time, on his shoulders with the statement that he would always advocate for the rights of women and girls. I guess the right to be safe from men with records of sexual assault and murder of women doesn’t count. A girls right to use the bathroom or locker room free from predatory or fetishist men ….doesnt count. The right to scholarships after years of hard work and dedication to achieve high levels of athleticism? A guy ranked 465 among men can be #1 when he competes as a woman. Walz seems to think that’s fair and decent.

It’s sickening.

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Brian M's avatar
Brian M
2hEdited

As a former Minnesotan (1982-2015) I can attest to how insane the state politics are. Even as a kid I knew Minnesota was far left. It was the only Blue state in the country in 1984 when it voted for Walter Mondale. I was around in 1968 when Minnesota put up Hubert Humphrey, a saint in the state, for President. But those were the good old days in comparison to now. Minnesota has gone hard left since Jesse Ventura left office in 2003. Tim Walz is a bonafide Marxist who educated his high school classes on the wonderful nature of Chinese communism and believes it is the highest form of governance. AG Keith Ellison, a Muslim, is also pro-Marxism. Does that include promoting fraud by the public? Apparently! Xi executes people for fraud and corruption in China. Walz celebrates it. Don't get me started on pro-criminal and anti-police policies, such as in the riots in 2020 that burned down the city in celebration of the great (criminal-druggie) martyr George Floyd or more recently political support for attacking ICE trying to remove criminal illegals from the state. Minnesota is a lost cause. Don't expect it to be sane on a topic like trans-sexuality.

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