I’m a little late on this story but one of my kind readers wrote to ask my thoughts on it so here they are.

JayCee Cooper is a trans-identified male powerlifter from Minnesota. Cooper had a background in curling, including junior national and world-level competition, before shifting to powerlifting. In 2018, Cooper applied to compete in two USA Powerlifting (USAPL) women’s events in Minnesota — a state bench press championship and related meets — but was denied entry.

At the time, USAPL had no formal written policy on whether males can compete in women’s events, but operated under an informal exclusion of males from the women’s division. Correctly so.

Cooper later competed in other federations’ competitions, including the US Powerlifting Association (USPA). Competitions he entered and competed in included the 2019 National Championships and 2022 Classic Open Nationals, where rules differed, allowing for males in the women’s category. (See what I mean when I say the sports governance landscape is fractured and no single decision from one governing body will fix it? This is one sport with two different governing bodies!)

In 2021, Cooper sued USAPL, alleging his exclusion violated Minnesota’s Human Rights Act by discriminating on the basis of gender identity (treated under the state’s law as akin to sexual orientation discrimination in public accommodations). After years of litigation, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled unanimously in October 2025 that USAPL’s categorical exclusion of trans-identified men from women’s competitions constituted illegal discrimination. The court found the policy facially discriminatory.

On April 28, 2026, the parties reached a settlement for an undisclosed sum. USAPL acknowledged that its exclusionary policies “broke the law” and agreed to compensate Cooper for the “harm” (my quotes there) caused. The organization, however, stood its ground and maintained its correct belief in the scientific and fairness-based merits of sex-based categories, calling the outcome a “step backward for women, fair competition and common sense.” USAPL has placed an asterisk on its policy noting it “does not apply to MN competitions” and is reviewing operations in the state.

This case underscores that the movement to protect women’s sports is far from over. Many celebrated President Trump’s February 2025 executive order “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” which threatens federal funding for schools and programs allowing biological males in female categories under Title IX. I was there. Everyone in the room thought it was over. I didn’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but I knew it wasn’t, despite the fact that it was a hopeful moment.

In March 2026, the IOC adopted a new policy limiting the Olympic women’s category to actual females via a one-time SRY gene screening, effective for the LA 2028 Olympics.

These are meaningful victories at the national and international levels. Yet Cooper’s settlement reveals the persistent legal patchwork and the fractured governance in sports. State laws in places like Minnesota can compel organizations to include males in women’s divisions or risk costly litigation.

Each sport is governed separately. There are private races and events with their own governance. Title IX only governs sports in the US education system, in federally funded education institutions. And in states like California, we see that they claim their state laws — like Minnesota’s — require them to allow males (like AB Hernandez) to compete in the women’s category. So even with the executive order in place for school sports, blue states continue to do whatever they want.

Will USAPL now revert to gender ID rules allowing males in women’s events? Nationally, no — the settlement is Minnesota-specific and does not mandate a full policy reversal. But in Minnesota (and presumably other states with similar laws), the organization must effectively comply or curtail events there, creating inconsistency nationwide.

Biological males retain substantial advantages in powerlifting (greater muscle mass, skeletal structure, and strength from male puberty), making “inclusion” incompatible with fair, safe female competition. But the blue states don’t care. So now we have one set of rules in Minnesota for powerlifting and another set in Florida.

The other challenge with this approach (other than the fact that women have to compete against men), is that the best athletes in a state go on to compete nationally against athletes from other states. So what then? Does Cooper get to win in Minnesota but not go on to national level competitions if they take place in the 27 states that protect the women’s category? States like Georgia, Iowa and North Carolina? How’s that gonna go? I honestly don’t know.

Polls consistently show roughly 80% of Americans — including majorities of Democrats — oppose males competing in women’s sports. Yet institutional entrenchment runs opposite of what the people know is fair. Activist-driven lawsuits, sympathetic ideologically driven state courts and other organizations prioritizing ideology over biology prevail in large swathes of the country. In 23 states, men can compete in women’s sports. The legacy media treats the view that 80% of Americans hold (the reality based position) as “alt-right bigotry” — they would have you believe that this reality based view is held only by the most backwards, retrograde bigots rather than the common sense majority.

The cultural conversation remains captured in elite spaces, while everyday fans, parents and female athletes demand protection. It’s a long road ahead.

This settlement is a reminder that federal executive action and IOC reform, while powerful, are not enough. Sustained work remains — state legislation, federation rule changes, public advocacy and cultural pushback — to enshrine sex-based categories everywhere.

Fairness for women and girls requires it. The fight continues. I’m tired. But I’ll keep going. Reality is not up for debate. I’ll defend it with everything I have.

I have a favor to ask of my friends here — you guys are the best. Loyal readers, always engaged. I put a lot of time and thought into what I say here. Would love to have more readers! Please share it with your friends. Sympathetic or not. Maybe I’ll convince someone new!