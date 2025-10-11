I’ve got the opposite of writer’s block. I have so many things to say and I don’t have time write them all down.

Just a few of the many things I want to write about: Katie Porter’s bad behavior and horrible personality; Mamdani wanting to end gifted and talented in New York City’s public schools, in K-3rd which will inevitably go beyond that; how I never in my life wanted to work in start up land and I lived in SF when everyone was fleeing established companies for start ups but here I am; how to overcome fear or just do things even if you’re afraid which is what I do; Candace Owens’ brand of cuckoo; how I saw soooooo much XX-XY Athletics in the wild yesterday on X/X Day (aka Real Women’s Day) which is so fun and encouraging and keeps me going.

But not today — all coming soon.

Today, between running around to speak at an event in Colorado Springs this morning and watching my son play soccer this afternoon and now getting ready to go to the ballet which I haven’t done in years, I’m just going to share an interview I did in Nashville earlier this week with Tomi Lahren.

All that other stuff coming soon.

Hope everyone sported their XX-XY Athletics gear on 10/10 — X/X Day.

Send me your photos!