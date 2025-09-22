I’d been meaning to write about the whole Jimmy Kimmel dust up and then I didn’t get a chance and now the whole thing is changing so nothing I was gonna say matters. But I’m gonna say it anyway. Down and dirty style. Without editing myself.

As you all undoubtedly know, Jimmy Kimmel was booted indefinitely from the air last Wednesday.

This all happened after he made some pretty dumb comments on Monday, September 15th about Charlie Kirk’s assassin. During his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host said that “the MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Well . . . no. Tyler Robinson is not MAGA. His parents are conservatives. Since when do 22 year old sons automatically follow in their parents political footsteps?

Here’s what we know:

Robinson was in a relationship with his “trans” and “furry” identified “roommate” — not typical MAGA practices. I mean, c’mon. Robinson’s mom has said that her son had recently shifted toward the political left and become “more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented.” He told family members that Charlie Kirk was “spreading hate.” And he told his roommate/boyfriend: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it.” He engraved “Hey fascist. Catch.” on one of the bullet casings.

Back to Kimmel. Who knows if he really believes that Robinson is a conservative or if he willfully lied. But the comments started a shit storm amidst an already raging shit storm of insane TikTok-ers posting unhinged videos dancing on Charlie Kirk’s grave.

I would like to remind you that during covid Kimmel said “Rest in peace, wheezy” to convey his belief that anyone who decided not to get vaccinated should not receive medical treatment. Never mind that if Robinson had decided to shoot himself after killing Charlie Kirk, but missed somehow and only injured himself, doctors would be obligated to treat him at the hospital. And certainly Kimmel would agree that the doctors should. But fail to get the ineffective covid vaccine? Nah. No treatment for you (according to Jimmy).

He has a long history of saying dumb, not funny stuff. But that’s what his audience likes. I guess. His audience is 72% smaller than it was 10 years ago, so they don’t like it that much. A smaller audience means lower ad revenue. And yet Kimmel’s salary remains HIGH (understatement) at $16 million a year.

So then, after Kimmel’s monologue insisting that Robinson is MAGA, Brendan Carr — the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) — got involved. I don’t like this part. Carr said on Benny Johnson’s podcast that Kimmel’s remarks were part of a “concerted effort to lie to the American people,” and that the FCC was “going to have remedies that we can look at.” He added: “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.”

ABC pulled the show just hours after Carr’s remarks.

In the hours in between Carr’s remarks and the network pulling the show, Nexstar and Sinclair — two major television operators that own many ABC affiliates — told ABC they weren’t going to run the show. Nexstar Media, one of the biggest owners of TV stations in the US, said it would not air Kimmel's show “for the foreseeable future.”

Nexstar called Kimmel’s remarks about Kirk “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.” Then ABC put the host on indefinite suspension.

Carr responded by thanking Nexstar “for doing the right thing” and said he hoped other broadcasters would follow its lead.

Ok — that’s a lot.

Today, we learned that Kimmel will be back on the air tomorrow. There have been backroom negotiations about what he would need to say on air and we don’t know yet what he will say, of course. In the time between his initial comments and the show being pulled, Kimmel reportedly said he’d double down, not retract a word, even though at this point even The New York Times is acknowledging that Robinson is not a conservative and was, in fact, immersed in left-wing “trans” ideology.

I believe pulling the show was a business decision. ABC can’t risk Sinclair and Nexstar not running the show. But because they both said they would pull it after Carr’s not so thinly veiled threats, it certainly seems like the whole thing was initiated because of government threats. And here is where we have a pretty major First Amendment problem.

I think Kimmel is not only not funny, but pretty offensive. But offensive speech is protected speech. So I say he gets to do it. If his ratings are down — they are — that’s another story. And I don’t understand why the big wigs at ABC are so cowardly so as to not fire a person when their performance is down over 70%. I believe it is a business decision but because of Carr’s statement it certainly reads as a First Amendment violation. Maybe it’s a bit of both.

All of that said, I found the left leaning media’s hand-wringing and moaning about the end of free speech almost too much to bear. I have zero patience for it. Have they not heard of the Twitter files? Do they actually not know all of the ways that the Biden administration silenced Americans for suggesting covid may have come from a lab in China? For stating facts about covid vaccine ineffectiveness? I think they know but have dismissed it all as a conspiracy theory or “misinformation” despite all of the threats and coercion directed at social media companies being well documented.

It seems the Democratic administration did it’s First Amendment violations behind the scenes whereas Carr did his in public for all to hear/view. Both bad.

We have to be better than this. We cannot resort to their illegal and censorious tactics.

If we believe in free speech and classical liberal values, in the Constitution, then we need to uphold it. And that means we have to be better than our opponents. Two wrongs don’t make a right. Despite how much I would like to mock — and have — the current hysterics crying about the end of our free democracy because an un-funny comedian got booted from the air for a few days, I think Carr was wrong. And I think it is illegal in my non-lawyerly estimation.

We win by being better. Not getting in the mud. I hate the “when they go low we go high” quote but we need to.

Free speech is the most important right we have in this country. We are the free-est country in the world. There is a reason why it is the First Amendment. Because it is the most important to protect our overall freedom.

And the only thing that protects my free speech is yours (quoting my husband there).

So the FCC should have stayed out of it. Both publicly and behind the scenes. ABC should have had the balls to get rid of the guy because his show’s ratings are in the gutter. And the legacy media really needs to chill out and take a good hard look in the mirror because I didn’t hear any of them crying a river when Dr. Jay Bhattacharya was blacklisted on X for advocating for “focused protection” instead of mass lockdowns.

We’ll see what Kimmel has to say tomorrow.