Eric F. ONeill
16h

I’d boycott his show, but I’d have to watch it once in order to do that.

Jenn
16h

Love your thoughts on the matter. The only thing I have to say about Mr. Carr is that no one knows what exactly he had in mind when he said what he said. Maybe the FCC can actually take a proactive approach to fining media outlets that push a narrative that is actually false? I don't know. I want free speech to remain free. But I also want to hold those responsible for lying to the public to stop lying. Kimmel is the mouthpiece for the shadow folks censoring the Americans who viewed the vax (and other things) differently. Kimmel was the mouthpiece for the Biden agenda. There should be consequences for that because it is not his notion, he is only the tool. A very handsomely paid tool, but nonetheless.

