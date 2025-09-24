Sey Everything

Skenny
6h

Seems like he cried on cue because he's an actress. I'm sure his fans, all 8 of them, loved it. "He's so caring and sensitive and adorable."

Essay33
6h

I found Kimmel's crying actually repulsive. It was the crying of a really beta male whose feelings are hurt. I can't believe anyone finds that anything other than pathetic.

If he'd simply calmly said "I made an unfunny joke about a murder which has nothing funny about it. I'm sorry," I'd be willing to recognize the effort. As it is, I hope he's just marking time until his contract runs out and it doesn't get renewed.

