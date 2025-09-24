Jimmy Kimmel Live! was back on TV last night. While the network viewership ratings haven’t been released yet, the show’s post on YouTube has logged more than more 13 million views in less than a day. Typically Kimmel’s YouTube videos get about 240,000 views. This one, in half a day, is getting pretty close to his record which is 14 million views — that was the one where he talked about his son’s birth and heart disease.

I watched last night on television and I’ve never seen his show before. I was curious. What would the comedian say?

I’ll start by saying this: the right sucks at cancelling. The man’s show was paused for 4 days. Meanwhile, yesterday Google announced they’d be letting accounts banned during covid for “misinformation” back on to the platform.

Gazillions of accounts banned for talking about vaccine side effects, or plain old ineffectiveness, or the lab leak are just now going to be let back on to YouTube 5+ years later.

In a letter from Google parent company Alphabet to the House Judiciary Committee the company says that it was pressured by the Biden administration to remove content that did not, in fact, violate its policies. But simply because the Biden administration didn’t like it (I added that part.) Alphabet went on to say that government pressure to police speech is “unacceptable and wrong” and that as a company they have always “fought against those efforts on free speech grounds.” Except they didn’t. They just caved.

Unlike ABC. Which paused Kimmel’s show for a few days then put him back on the air. Quite the authoritarian Trump is! He authoritarian-ed for 4 whole days!

So about that monologue . . . here it is, in case you didn’t tune in.

Hollywood Reporter says Kimmel met the moment!

Ben Stiller wrote: “What a brilliant monologue from Jimmy Kimmel.”

Here’s my take. Meh.

Kimmel got choked up and weepy a few times. The first was when he talked about Charlie Kirk’s murder. He said:

“But I do want to make something clear because it’s important to me as a human. And that is you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t, I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.”

He’s known for his emotions and “vulnerability.” I guess. I’ve literally never watched him since “The Man Show” with Adam Corolla and that was definitely not about his vulnerability. But I’m told this is what he does well.

There are those on the right who question his sincerity in getting teary-eyed. I don’t. But I kind of think he was crying more for himself than Charlie and his widow and fatherless children. I believe what prompted the tears is that people thought he was mean. And he doesn’t see himself as mean. He’s a leftie. He’s nice. So that made him sad.

He got choked up later in the monologue when he spoke about Erika Kirk’s speech over the weekend at the memorial for her husband. A memorial attended by hundreds of thousands of people and watched by tens of millions more around the world.

Kimmel said:

“There was a moment over the weekend, a very beautiful moment. I don’t know if you saw this on Sunday. Erika Kirk forgave the man who shot her husband. She forgave him. That is an example we should follow. If you believe in the teachings of Jesus as I do, there it was. That’s, that’s it. A selfless act of grace, forgiveness from a grieving widow. It touched me deeply.”

First of all, he’s a Christian? I don’t actually think so. He said he believes in “the teachings of Jesus” which is not really the same. That was carefully worded. Meant to capture the attention of those who are actually Christian and thought what he’d said about Kirk’s murder was disgusting. I think it was a purposefully misleading and deceptive statement. But what do I know.

That said, anyone who wasn’t moved by Erika’s speech — her unbelievable statement of forgiveness — has a heart of stone. Has evil in their heart. I watched and thought, I would not be capable of such a statement. But I can aspire to be. And I wept — for her, their children, for our country. And the sad tears were mixed with tears of joy that we all might aspire to such courage and kindness and generosity of spirit.

As I have said, I am not a Christian. And please everyone stop writing to tell me I should be. I’m not. And even though I’m not, I know which side I’m on. It’s not the side of mocking a grieving widow and questioning her sincerity. It’s not the side of dancing on the grave of a murdered 31 year old father to two very young children. It’s the side that forgives. And comes together to both mourn and celebrate the life of a man who honored family and freedom.

Kimmel also talked A LOT about the censorship of this administration. How important the First Amendment is and how it sets our country apart. And went on to say that Trump wants to end it. Trump alone is putting this fundamental freedom at risk, you see. Kimmel said:

“He’s gunning for our journalists, too. He’s suing them. He’s bullying them. [. . .] They want to pick and choose what the news is. I know that’s not as interesting as muscling a comedian, but it’s so important to have a free press, and it is nuts that we aren’t paying more attention to it.”

Of course he failed to acknowledge what Google had announced yesterday morning. That that company had spent years kicking people off of YouTube at the Biden administration’s behest, because the accounts didn’t parrot the right things — stay home save lives; vaccines save lives; covid came from a wet market (that’s not racist at all!). And now — just now! — those banned from the platform are being allowed back on.

Kimmel mentioned Colbert’s show ending. Which isn’t censorship. It’s a business decision to not renew his contract because the show was losing money. Gobs of money. Reportedly, the show loses $40-$50 million a year while Colbert rakes in $15 million a year. Kimmel went on to talk about all the comedians who are at risk of being censored and taken off the air — his friends Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers and he made sure to mention the hundreds of people who work on their shows who would lose their jobs if the shows were cancelled.

It would have packed a bigger punch and read as far less hypocritical if he’d mentioned the letter Google sent that was covered in The New York Times — that very morning! Or, if he had mentioned the hordes of people cancelled by his side during covid and for DEI “violations.” Regular people without multi-million dollar salaries who lost their jobs and still remain cancelled. Professors and teachers and doctors and nurses and everyday folks who are still on the outside of polite society.

But he didn’t. He probably still thinks “misinformation” deserves censoring. That left wing cancelling is accountability culture and right wing cancelling is a violation of the First Amendment and the end of free speech in this country! And he definitely doesn’t realize that anything can be labeled “misinformation” just like his saying Kirk’s shooter was obviously MAGA — which is misinformation! It’s a lie!

I don’t know if he’s dumb or willfully ignoring the facts. It doesn’t matter really. Same end result. Hypocrisy.

Kimmel did mention all of the conservatives that had come to his defense. He mentioned Clay Travis and Ben Shapiro and Ted Cruz. And others. He said:

“Most of all, I want to thank the people who don’t support my show and what I believe but support my right to share those beliefs anyway.”

And that’s it. Right there. Who on the left came to the defense of anyone who spoke up against lockdowns? Or any of us who speak up against gender bullshit? ZERO. That’s how many. Those on the right who spoke up for Kimmel believe in free speech as an American principle not just something their side gets to have.

Kimmel didn’t condemn Google for banning people.

He didn’t condemn left wing cancellations, which by the way, are far more long lasting and permanent than his little 4-day cancellation by the right.

Because he doesn’t care. He had no epiphany.

He wants free speech but only for himself and his comedian buddies and the leftie news outlets that he supports.

He cried because people said he was mean not because he is sad about Charlie or political violence in this country or a fundamental risk to our most basic freedoms.

I watched it once to see what he’d say.

I won’t be watching again. Which won’t be hard because I never watched it before.