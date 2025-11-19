Hyper progressive ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid says she would freak out if she saw a “penis in the ladies’ locker room.”

Reid made the comment on Sunday on her own podcast “Reid This Reid That.”

She was responding to the recent viral videos of Tish Hyman — a Grammy nominated L.A. musician who objected to a man claiming to be a woman in the locker room at her gym. That man — Grant Freeman — is also a convicted felon. In addition to drug trafficking convictions, he spent time in prison for breaking his ex-wife’s jaw. The ex-wife suffered a compound fracture of her jaw and required reconstructive surgery. Freeman then took her name — Alexis — as he attempted to cleanse his record by claiming an oppressed “trans” identity. I’ve decided to call this “trans-washing.” (Maybe someone already coined this term to use in this way, I’m not sure.)

Hyman kicked up some dust and was kicked out of the gym for saying she didn’t want men in the women’s locker rooms.

On her show, Reid responded to the incident, and various viral videos of Hyman, by saying: “I would be disturbed. I would be alarmed. I’m alarmed enough when I see a woman with her dangling boobies.”

Reid went on: “If I saw a penis in the ladies’ locker room, I would freak out, too [. . .] I would probably go to management and say wait a minute, why is there a naked man in this room?!”

Here’s a snippet of that video:

Reid goes to say that safety and privacy concerns are legitimate and that Hyman (who she is clearly referring to, without mentioning her name) has the right to be uncomfortable with this situation and she has the right to have her concerns taken seriously.

EXACTLY! This is what we’ve been saying, Joy!

Of note, in the past, Reid mocked anyone with these concerns and was quick to label them as hysterical for no reason.

“The sort of apocalyptic language… ‘bathroom panic’ . . . which is the term I’ve coined for it as well [. . .] Should a transgender man with a mustache and beard be forced to walk into the women’s room? . . . Chaz Bono would have to be in the ladies’ room.”

So her concern, apparently, was that women who think they are men would have to use the ladies room? Yes. They should.



In the above 2016 segment on her MSNBC show, Reid spent the entire time insisting that forcing bearded ladies who think they are men into women’s restrooms was the actual issue. And that any discomfort women felt with men in their private spaces was manufactured hysteria — or ‘bathroom panic’ as she called it — ginned up by the religious right.

Reid accused Republicans of using “apocalyptic language” when they were and are simply saying that women deserve privacy and safety. And it hasn’t been just Republicans, of course, standing up for women’s privacy and safety. But claiming it is some sort of right wing panic has always been meant as a smear job used to keep others who don’t consider themselves “right wing” silent.

This conversation on Reid’s MSNBC show was all in response to the Obama administration prioritizing “gender identity” over women’s sex based rights under the law. And that is what we are still dealing with today. Thanks Obama.

But what a difference 9 years makes. And what a difference a whole bunch of persistent women who continued to fight for women’s sex-based rights despite being relentlessly vilified.

And it must be said, as much as we don’t want to play “identity politics,” the fact that Hyman is a black lesbian perked Joy’s ears up and moved the Overton Window on the subject for Reid. Because of Hyman’s courage, Reid is now able to see the issue. Because she finds Hyman relatable, presumably. It seems at last, Reid is able to actually remove politics from the situation and say yeah I don’t want to see a penis in the locker room either.

Tish made that ok. She took it out of the purview of the “religious right” for Reid and into the mainstream. Out of politics and into reality.

Or as Tish often says about the issue of women’s sex based rights: This isn’t red vs blue it’s pink vs blue. Women and men. That’s it.

Thank you Tish. You’re a real difference maker on the issue. People are listening. Keep going.



