Former Former Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) had a slight edge in the polls in her run for 2026 governor of California until a series of videos leaked in the last few days. It’s not clear yet if there will be an impact on her support in the polls though the general reaction on X and even in mainstream journalistic accounts is that all of this makes her less viable or even unviable. I’m not so sure anyone cares in California.

Here’s what happened. It all started with this video with a local CBS News station.

As you can see, the reporter asked several follow-up questions about whether Porter would need the support of Trump voters in California to win. The interview became confrontational when the reporter, Julie Watts, asked: “What do you say to the 40 percent of California voters — who you’ll need in order to win — who voted for Trump?”

This seems a like a normal question with a million easy answers.

“I’m running to be the governor for all Californians and I hope I can win their vote with my policies. I want what is best for all Californians.”

OR:

“I want their vote and I aim to get it. I don’t need all of them but I’m confident I can bring some around to my side.”

OR, if she had wanted to be more confrontational:

“I don’t need them. If I can get all Democrats in California, I’ll win.”

Any of these would have been an answer. But no. Porter gets pissed off just being asked the question. And I don’t get it. It seems like an anodyne question. But Porter nearly storms off the set saying “I feel like this is unnecessarily argumentative. What is your question?”