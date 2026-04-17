Do you all remember Kristin Cabot? She was the head of HR for a company called Astronomer and was caught canoodling with the CEO, Andy Byron, at a Coldplay concert. It went down in July 2025. And it went crazy viral.

They were snuggling, the kiss cam zoomed in on them at Gillette Stadium, and they ducked. Which was kind of incriminating.

The internet quickly figured out he was Andy Byron, the CEO of a data technology company, and Cabot was his head of HR. It was too good. Why did the world go nuts? Because she was the head of HR!! She was the one setting company policy, telling everyone what they can and cannot say, certainly she had a no fraternizing policy in place (rightly) and there she was snuggling with her boss — the CEO!! And apparently they were both married at the time (more on that later).

It blew up. Like blew up blew up. The TikTok had over 100 million views in a few days. Everyone wrote about it and talked about it, including little old me.

For me, it was just too delicious that she was the head of HR. I have no love for HR as anyone who reads this regularly knows. In fact, I went viral (not as viral as Cabot) last June at Freedom Fest for saying I wanted XX-XY Athletics to be the first company with no HR. They don’t make anything, they drive zero revenue for any company, they produce zero results, they just walk around like officious hall monitors telling everyone what words they are allowed to use and what words they must use — pronouns anyone? No thank you.

So the fact that Cabot — chief head girl bossy-pants — was canoodling with not just some guy from work but her boss — the CEO (!!) — was like the chef’s kiss of hypocrisy.

I’m sure it was awful. I’m sure she was harassed and threatened and called terrible names. My sympathy is limited. I mean, I got this yesterday. For saying men and women are different and men can’t become women. The horror! I get them every day. Again and again and again. I’ve been getting them for 6 years.

Cry me a river, Cabot.

Well, she decides to do a rehab tour and there’s a very sympathetic feature in The New York Times last December titled “The Ritual Shaming of the Woman at the Coldplay Concert.” Because it was sexism, you see. That’s what “ritual shaming” alludes to. That this is what we do. We shame women for sex (which she claims she didn’t have with him).

In the article, she claims she was separated from her husband already. That seems true. And they are divorced now. She claims Byron was separated from his wife too. That seems less true. There are photos of Byron and his wife with their wedding bands on from October 2025. And no record of divorce. So he probably lied to her about that whole being separated thing. He’s a dog. Fine.

In The New York Times article she describes the crush she had on her boss. She invited him out to the concert as her “plus one” — it was a night out with friends, in a VIP box at the show (oh yeah, there’s the elitism that people also responded to). They both had some tequila. She says they never kissed until that night.

I don’t know. Not sure I believe this. The way he had his arms wrapped around her is not a first kiss kind of pose. But that aside . . . married or separated or divorced — what it seemed like is that she was having an affair with the CEO of the company. She definitely had more than a work relationship with him whether she ever slept with him or not. She worked directly for him. That is most definitely not ok. And when HR is setting the rules and they are the ones breaking them, well, people go a little nuts. Because everyone at this point has experienced the finger wag of HR. And we are tired of it. Stones and glass houses and all that.

She was fun to dislike. For me, her redemption attempt in The New York Times didn’t sway my opinion of her. It did annoy me (but didn’t surprise me) that The New York Times was willing to write it. It was replete with photographs meant to prompt our deepest sympathies. Like this one: sad pensive lady in the shadows.

So now . . . HR lady is caught on video by TMZ (you don’t caught on video by TMZ unless you yourself call them, if you’re not super famous, so why is she calling them anyway?) saying she has not heard from Coldplay’s Chris Martin since the incident. Huh?

Watch it. I shit you not.

So much annoys me about this video. Let’s start from the top.

The TMZ person leads with “that was a great speech.” So affair lady from HR is booking paid speaking engagements? What is she asked to speak about? What it’s like to have an affair with your boss and then lose your job? (For the record, neither of them works for Astronomer anymore.)

Second, does she feel she was wronged by Coldplay? She was snuggling with her boss. Coldplay had nothing to do with it.

The entitlement of this woman! The questioner asks if Chris Martin has ever checked in on her. “Nope, nope, never did!” How dare he, she seems to say. Note: when the kiss cam caught them, Martin joked (as they ducked): “Either they are having an affair or they are very shy!” So, she seems to believe Martin is to blame for the viral humiliation that followed the incident? The smugness and privilege are through the roof.

Why on earth would Chris Martin check in on her? The interviewer goes on: “Would you appreciate if he did?” She responds: “Yup. Would have been great.”

Huh? What does he owe you? He didn’t train the camera on them. They were in a public place. He quipped upon their being caught. But so what?

Anyway, this lady in her fancy gray sheath dress and over the shoulder blazer, with her little assistant hovering and grinning in the background seems to believe she is owed an apology from the guy who was just there to play his greatest hits.

She did the affectionate embrace with her boss. Martin had nothing to do with it. She’s getting speaking gigs and she seems to be doing just fine.

Meanwhile — and sorry to make this about me, but I will for just a second — I’m still getting trolled by people who wouldn’t mind it if I took a “bullet to [my] Nazi skull.” Because I defend women and said schools should open during covid. Make it make sense.