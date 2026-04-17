Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
9h

Jenn, you are one of the nicest and most sincere "genocidal fascists" I have ever known.

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1 reply by Jennifer Sey
Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
9h

Okay, FIRST OF ALL, thank God you landed that plane where you did. Because as I was reading, all I could think was WHO DOES THIS ENTITLED TWAT THINK SHE IS? SHE DESERVES AN APOLOGY (!) FROM COLDPLAY (!!) FOR... WHAT EXACTLY?!?!?!

(Yes, I was OWEN MEANY-screaming in my own head.)

Second, on that vile and sadistic comment... the only appropriate reply is "tell me you have a mental illness without telling me you have a mental illness." I get trolled constantly, too, but mine are more [insert string of unprintable synonyms for pile of feces, vagina, sphincter, dumb female dog, etc.]. Oh, once during Covid an IRL colleague did tell me that when I got Covid, she hoped I would stay home and die rather than take a hospital bed from someone who'd "done the right thing." So that was cozy.

But what you are dealing with? Unthinkable. And for the heinous crime of... advocating for and protecting the life-giving half of the population? The mind boggles.

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