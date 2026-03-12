I wrote this piece about the L.A. Marathon’s new rule of awarding medals to anyone who gets to mile 18. Meaning: not a finisher.

Here’s the version that ran this afternoon in the NY Post. And here below, my slightly longer more meandering version.

In a move that reeks of participation-trophy culture run amok, the Los Angeles Marathon has introduced a new rule: runners who make it to mile 18 will receive a medal, even if they don’t cross the finish line. Organizers claim this is for “safety reasons,” to discourage participants from pushing themselves too far and risking injury or worse. But let’s call this what it is — a well-intentioned but ultimately destructive concession to fragility that undermines the very essence of what a marathon represents. If you didn’t finish, you shouldn’t get the medal. Period.

The marathon isn’t just a casual jog; it’s a grueling test of physical and mental endurance, a 26.2-mile odyssey that demands preparation, perseverance, and yes, a willingness to push your limits. That’s the point.

Runners train for months, battling blisters, fatigue, and doubt, all for the singular thrill of completing the race. Handing out medals at mile 18 dilutes this achievement, turning a symbol of triumph into a consolation prize. Why stop at 18? Why not mile 10, or mile 1? Soon enough, we’ll be mailing medals to anyone who laces up their sneakers and steps out the door.

Proponents argue it’s about protecting lives. After all, a tiny minority of runners —fewer than a handful each year across major marathons — suffer fatal heart attacks or other medical emergencies. Tragic, yes, of course.

But is coddling the masses the solution? If you’re experiencing chest pain or signs of a heart attack mid-race, the responsible choice is to stop, seek help, and live to run another day. Continuing in such a state isn’t heroic; it’s foolish. Medical teams are stationed along the course precisely for these scenarios. By altering the rules to “protect” this minuscule group, organizers are diminishing the experience for the tens of thousands who do finish safely.

Are we going to cancel sports altogether because people get injured? Now that I think of it, some people might want to. The weak-willed everybody gets a participation trophy whiners who think merit is racist would probably love to see sports go the way of the dinosaur.

But this isn’t just about running; it’s a microcosm of a broader societal trend where we bend reality to shield the feelings of a few, at the expense of the many. Consider the ongoing debates around male participation in women’s sports. We’re expected to pretend that men who think that they are women are indistinguishable from actual women, all to avoid hurting the feelings of a tiny fraction of the population — less than 1%.

In doing so, we compromise the safety, privacy, dignity, and fairness of 50% of humanity: women. Female athletes are forced to compete against male opponents with inherent physical advantages, leading to lost opportunities, injuries, and an erosion of hard-won Title IX protections. The sanctity of women’s spaces is sacrificed on the altar of inclusivity so that tiny group of emotionally disturbed men don’t have their feelings hurt. Whether I call him a woman or not, he isn’t one. He should know that.

Why do we do this? It’s the same impulse driving the L.A. Marathon’s rule: a misguided form of compassion that prioritizes emotional comfort over objective truth. We lie to ourselves and others, insisting that partial effort equals full accomplishment, or that biology is malleable according to feelings.

This isn’t kindness; it’s cowardice. It harms the majority to placate the minority, fostering a culture where excellence is optional and biological reality no longer exists because . . . feelings.

Look deeper, and you’ll see the fingerprints of socialism in action. Socialist ideologies often justify redistributing resources — or in this case, achievements — from the capable many to the needy few, under the guise of equity. But true equity isn’t about lowering standards; it’s about providing opportunities for all to strive and succeed on merit.

In marathons, as in life, not everyone wins, and that’s okay. It motivates us to train harder, push further, find our true talents and earn our victories. By handing out unearned medals, we’re teaching the next generation that showing up is enough and that if you don’t do the job, it’s ok everyone will pretend that you did.

Of course, safety matters. Marathons should continue improving medical support and screening protocols. For the rare cases of medical catastrophe, personal responsibility and on-site aid suffice without tarnishing the event’s integrity and diminishing the achievements of the actual finishers.

In the end, this rule reflects a society afraid of discomfort, where we’re more concerned with avoiding offense than upholding standards or living in reality. We’ve seen it in education, where grades are inflated to boost self-esteem; in business, where meritocracy gives way to quotas; and now in athletics, where completion is optional and men who say they are women get to compete in the women’s category.

Marathon season is just beginning, with two of the biggest in the world — the Boston Marathon and the London Marathon — coming up in April.

It’s time to push back. Elite athletes don’t pretend. We win or we don’t, and we know the difference.

These big races must take a stand for excellence.

Reserve your medals for finishers only.

Don’t follow L.A.’s example and elevate the bravery of quitting at 18 miles, or you’ll lose the best competitors.

After all, in the race of life, the real winners are those who go the distance — not those who bail out halfway and demand we all act otherwise.