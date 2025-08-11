I’m making my way through Lionel Shriver’s books. I’m a tad obsessed with her at the moment.

I read her most well-known book We Need to Talk About Kevin (2003) — which was turned into a movie starring Tilda Swinton and Ezra Miller in 2011 — years ago. I read it long after it came out and after watching the movie (not usually advisable to go in this order). I didn’t love either. But I found myself thinking about the book afterwards for many months. So I’ve re-assessed. If you end up thinking about a book long after reading, it made an impact even if it was technically unenjoyable. I don’t read for enjoyment anyway really so there’s that.

Why was it unenjoyable? Well, it’s about a mass murderer. Really I suppose it is about his mom. The book is written as a series of letters from Eva (the mom) to her dead husband, Franklin. Their son, Kevin, murdered Franklin and the couple’s daughter and then goes to his school and murders 7 classmates, a cafeteria worker and a teacher. All with a bow and arrow.

The letters detail Eva’s ambivalence about motherhood, their unhappy family life, her dislike of her own son who exhibits emotional detachment and violent tendencies. Through the series of letters Eva explores whether or not she is to blame for Kevin’s crimes.

She has lost her husband, her daughter and her son who is in prison. She is exiled by her community. She is paralyzed with grief. The books ends on the second anniversary of the murders, with her son about to turn 18 and transfer to an adult maximum security prison. Her life revolves around writing these letters to her dead husband, examining whether she was complicit in her son becoming a mass murderer and visiting her son and awaiting his release. At the end, she decides that she loves her son despite his crimes — which include murdering her own daughter and husband. He is all she has, after all.

It is dark.

It is a dark and depressing, guilt-ridden tale. No wonder I didn’t like it. It also read as disjointed and discordant (on purpose, I think, because her mind is) because it is not written chronologically — rather as a series of somewhat stream of consciousness letters to her husband.

I felt icky and sad and irked the entire read. And that is why it was so good. And that is why I continued to think about it for a long time afterwards even though I thought I didn’t like it.

And now that I’ve read a few more of Shriver’s books I’ve come to love and appreciate the complexity with which she writes female characters. They are neither good nor bad. They are not nice nor are they accommodating. They are human, often willful and stubborn and quite frequently behave in ways that might be considered mean.

I have also come to appreciate the ambition of her books. Each tackles a unique idea (some writers seem to toss around the same themes over and over) and often does so in a way that in and of itself is inventive.

Should We Stay or Should We Go, for instance, explores the themes of aging and death. A middle aged couple makes a suicide pact after enduring the wife’s father’s slow and painful physical decline and then death. They don’t want to burden their children or endure the indignities of the health care system and the breakdown of the body which is often slower than is kind. Both covid and Brexit serve as the backdrop for the novel.

The book’s chapters lay out alternate scenarios for the way this pact actually could go down. Everything from “as planned” (both pop the suicide pill), to one reneges but the other carries through, to being committed to an old age home against their will, to living long enough for aging and death to have been eliminated and a life of hundreds of years becomes miserable, to cryogenically freezing themselves and waking up to a very different world. It’s weird and wacky and pretty mind-blowing. I loved it and still think about it after having read it years ago.

After reading We Need to Talk About Kevin, I didn’t pay much attention, if any, to Shriver because I thought I didn’t love the book. Then I read this essay in the L.A. Times from April 2020 and I looked for more reads.

AND THEN, I stumbled upon Should We Stay Or Should We Go (2021) and I was hooked.

I have gone on to read Mania (2024), the non-fiction book of essays called Abominations (2022) and Double Fault (1997). I have many more on my nightstand including The Mandibles (100 pages in), Big Brother (just started), So Much For That and Game Control.

Most recently I read Double Fault, one of her older novels written before she became somewhat famous and successful and known for being a dissident crank which is why I really love her.

Ok here’s the premise of Double Fault: It’s about a low ranking pro tennis player named Willy. She is ambitious, competitive, self-obsessed and on the brink of breaking through. She currently plays on the grunt circuit — tournaments with no stars, no glamour, and little prize money. The point is to accrue points to climb the rankings and break into the top 200, then top 100 and get to play in well-known top-tier tournaments like the US Open for real prize money and acclaim.

She is in her early/almost mid-twenties. She doesn’t have much time to break through before being considered a has-been but her coach, who she has had an affair with, seems to believe in her skill and tenacity.

Then she meets Eric, a guy who has just graduated from Princeton, at public tennis courts in New York City and they partake in a casual pick-up match. She beats him handily and he reveals that he never picked up a racket until he was 18 and he is thinking of joining the low level pro-circuit where Willy is grinding it out. She thinks it is kind of cute and silly. He hasn’t spent his life dreaming of being a tennis champ. He doesn’t share her single-minded passion and love of tennis but it’s his laissez-faire attitude that attracts her, at first.

They fall in love. They marry. Willy’s tennis game goes down the drain. And Eric ascends the ranks, making the top tier tournaments she has dreamed of since she was 5.

She gets injured. Her game goes further down the tubes. She hates the fact that Eric is more successful than she is. She makes that known.

“She could at best conceal her envy, but she was powerless to forbid it. When Eric toted one more trophy home, where she awaited empty-handed, she might cry, Well done! or I hate you! but the only difference was what she said.”

I’ll spare you the whole ending. Read it. You’ll like it.

I didn’t much like Willy. Which my husband finds comical (we read it around the same time and discussed). I think he finds it funny that I didn’t like Willy because he thinks there is much of me in her, and maybe he’s right and maybe that’s why I didn’t like her. But I did like the book.

I am competitive and ambitious and I can be single-minded. I’d like to think I can handle losing — I’ve lost a lot and picked myself up and found another path.

I’d also like to believe I’m not as mean as Willy. But maybe I am!

Shriver says that the book is not so much about tennis but about marriage. And it is. And how and when and why individual dreams and obsessions and priorities can come into conflict with the priorities of a couple and a marriage. How jealousy can invade. How resentments can build and it can become impossible to crawl out from under them.

But what I found most fascinating about the book was her writing about losing. There aren’t so many tales of losers. And what happens after they lose. Not just the events leading up to losing. But after. How it shapes them. How it can warp them. How some may never find a way to redirect their passion.

Double Fault is about what happens when your dream doesn’t come true; it is about what happens when you lose and you don’t come back; it is about what happens when you don’t get up after falling down; and when you stay down, mired in anger and resentment for having spent your life at something that didn’t pan out; and when you did the platitudes — work hard, it pays off! — and it doesn’t pay off. It’s about being a sore loser, not losing with grace and not carrying the tenacity into other endeavors.

It’s a gut punch. But it also made me mad. What did Willy think would happen? Even if she made it, which was always incredibly unlikely, what was she going to do afterwards?

I guess for me this one hit home. I did gymnastics. I needed a plan for after that was over. I didn’t really have one. And I too was bitter it ended and not the way I’d hoped it would. I limped off to college completely battered and broken down emotionally and physically by the sport. And then I got there and met all of these amazing athletes who would go on to play their sports professionally — football players, tennis players, basketball players and baseball players. All in my freshman dorm! And it pissed me off. I was ranked higher in my sport than they were in theirs and yet, I had to go figure out what to do with my life and they got to just keep doing what they’d always done.

But I did figure it out. I did get up. And I did take the work ethic into other endeavors.

Willy didn’t. She stayed mad. She takes it all out on her husband. She is mean, and disgruntled and it is a very unflattering portrait of what a competitive woman who doesn’t succeed could look like.

If I call to mind my last months in gymnastics, it still stings, almost 40 years later. Going out while sinking feels shameful. When I watch athletes now, I want them to leave when they are at the top of their game, which almost no one does. Everyone who wins thinks I can do it again. Why stop now?

But then the decline happens. Hopefully not a terrible one. If it’s subtle the athlete can gather her things and wave goodbye with some semblance of her dignity in tact. But a disastrous end to a stellar career just always feels sad to me. It’s not a huge tragedy I know that. But when the ending is you’re a loser, it feels like loser sticks. And I know for a fact the athlete replays that humiliating loss in her head over and over and thinks why? Why did I go out on such a low note?

It made me uncomfortable. Willy goes out on the lowest note possible. And she wallows in it and then proceeds to just ruin everything.

I didn’t like Willy. Just like I didn’t like Eva. But I loved the book and now I can’t stop thinking about it.