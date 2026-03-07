The gender ideology movement has shifted the national conversation almost entirely towards males who claim to be women, demanding that society prioritize their inclusion, validation, and access at every level. In doing so, it has rendered girls and women invisible, sidelining their needs, experiences and rights in the process.

Girls and women are routinely asked to make profound sacrifices: their privacy in shared locker rooms and bathrooms and during vulnerable moments, their dignity when males enter spaces long reserved for women only and when they are forced to smile when a male takes their place on a podium or their spot on a team, and their opportunities in sports where fair competition is erased by physiological advantages in

strength, speed, and endurance.

Young female athletes are told to step aside, to accept defeat graciously, to be quiet about their losses — not just in medals or scholarships, but in the fundamental sense of fairness that sports are meant to teach. When they dare speak up, defend their categories, or express discomfort, they are often smeared as bigots, transphobes, or haters, facing harassment, cancellation, and vilification from institutions, media, and even peers who should be their allies. We are routinely telling girls and women to sit down, be quiet and give up their hard won rights.

This erasure isn’t accidental; it’s the inevitable outcome of centering one group’s

claims above all others. The focus on “trans” (male) inclusion has come at the direct

expense of protecting the sex-based rights and spaces that Title IX and

generations of women fought to secure.

Men’s rights are not taken away if they compete in the men’s category. But when women are forced to accept men into theirs, they lose a decades long fight for equal opportunity.

That’s why I founded XX-XY Athletics — to stand unequivocally for the girls and women who deserve fairness, safety, and the chance to compete on a level playing field.

We refuse to let their stories be drowned out.

We created a powerful video that redirects the spotlight back where it belongs: on these erased female athletes, their erased dreams, and their erased voices. They should not be made invisible. They should not have to sacrifice everything so males can participate in their categories. True equity demands we protect women’s sports and spaces — because if we don’t, who will?

(Special thanks to hecheated.org for helping to source some of the images and stories featured in this video.)