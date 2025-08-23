I’m a big believer in using a brand that you work for. By use I mean: Wear it. Eat it. Drive it. Sit on it. Whatever it is, if you don’t like it and don’t believe in it, how can you work in the place for 8+ hours/day and sell that product? Not that everyone in a company is selling but everyone sort of is in some capacity. Right?

When I first joined Levi’s in 1999, I’d worn the brand for 24 years already. I got my first pair of Levi’s baby blue cords when I was about 7 way back when in 1976. In 1984, I coveted the Levi’s made Olympic outfits. And the 501 Blues campaign that went along with them. In 1986, when I traveled to Moscow to compete as a gymnast in the first ever Goodwill Games, I took 501s to trade with the Russian gymnasts — I got leotards and pins from the best gymnasts in the world in return.

Levi’s 501s were my go to in college, though I bought them second hand. And once I worked there I don’t think a day passed that I didn’t wear something from the brand. As I rose the ranks, I was more adamant about it. I wore it head to toe, every day. If I had a formal event to go to, I threw a Levi’s denim jacket on top of my formal dress. I never went so far as I’ve heard some Nike employees do in getting a tattoo of the brand’s logo. That is a bit cult-y. But I wore it. My way. Individual style. That was the Levi’s ethos.

When I worked on the Taco Bell account at an ad agency for my first job, one might argue I ate too many bean and cheese burritos. I’d never been a Taco Bell eater before but I came to be one during that year. And it wasn’t great for my waistline. But I still love it every now and again.

When I worked at Banana Republic in the mid 90s, I was always shocked that the executives often wore other brands. I recall asking one executive “Is that us?” admiring her suit in the elevator one morning. She sneered and said “No, Prada.” Not surprising, I guess, given Banana Republic, at the time, did knock-offs of designer brands like Prada and Jil Sander (popular at the time). I couldn’t always afford to wear the brand even with my 30% discount, but it seemed odd to me that those who could chose not to, in favor of the brands that Banana Republic was imitating.

And now, I have my own brand, and I wear it every day. I believe in the quality and the fit. If I have to dress up, I wear our tees under a blazer. When my employees ask me “Are we wearing us to this thing?” I always say: “Yes, of course.”

And so my view of the Cracker Barrel thing is that the CEO doesn’t like the brand. She doesn’t eat the food. It’s a mercenary relationship and she likes the outsized paycheck and the title of CEO. But she wants the brand to be different than it is. She wants the customer to be different than they are. She wants her friends to admire her for working there, not just for the money and the title, but because it’s cool.

But the brand’s heritage is not one of fanciness or cool-ness. It is down-home and folksy. But the CEO hails from Coach and Starbucks, which while they aren’t high end (sort of middle brow?), they are respectable amongst a high end consumer who wears and drinks high end goods.

Yesterday a video was floating around of a Cracker Barrel pop up shop in the Meatpacking District in New York.

This neighborhood features stores from Chanel and Rolex. A studio apartment runs close to $800k. The denizens of the Meatpacking District are about as fancy and elitist as is possible. They don’t want hashbrown casserole from Cracker Barrel. They don’t eat gluten. Or dairy. Or food that isn’t of an organic, shade grown pedigree. They think Cracker Barrel is gross. And they think the people from Tennessee who eat there are rubes. Or worse, racists.

The key in leading a brand is to actually like that brand and its consumers. When I took over as the Chief Marketing Officer at Levi’s, it was after more than a decade of declines. The brand was cool and thriving in the late 90s. Then it fell behind. It got boring and staid. It was no longer original. It was dorky dad style. Before that it was hip.

There were operational issues as well. Levi’s was late to get into e-commerce and brand retail stores. The brand sold through wholesale and wholesale was on the decline. But the brand lost its magic.

And then, a series of marketing and product leaders took over and decided to fashion the brand in their own image. Into what THEY liked. Not what the loyal fans of the brand liked. It got too edgy. It was not believable. It moved away from being a brand for everyone. For cowboys AND minivan moms AND hip hop kids AND punk rockers.

There was a time when everyone wore Levi’s. Elvis, and ranchers, and cowboys, and James Dean, and Bob Dylan, and Marilyn Monroe, and Snoop Dogg. Skaters and surfers and rappers. They wore it their way and the brand was this great connecter. I decided to get back to that, rather than create a brand that was solely driven by what I liked about it.

When I negotiated deals with celebs, my first question to them always was: tell me your Levi’s story. In my experience, most people have one. The road trip with nothing but a back pack and a pair of Levi’s. The pair they kept in the drawer even though they didn’t fit anymore, because they held memories of meeting their spouse. They held on to them for the memories but also because they hoped to fit in them one day, even if they were a little tighter around the mid-section than they once were.

If a celebrity didn’t have a Levi’s story, that was it. We didn’t take it any further. Justin Timberlake told me about his first pair of Levi’s and Jordans. That was IT for him. He was cool when he put that outfit on. It was the look he coveted and saved up for. Snoop Dogg told me about his first new pair, that he stole from a mall store. And how he pressed them stiff with starch so that there was a crease down the front.

If I wanted the celebrity endorsers to have a genuine connection to the brand, you can bet I expected the same from employees. Too much? Maybe. But without it, you kind of risk a Cracker Barrel situation.

I know everyone is saying that the Barrel went woke. Maybe. I think mostly the executives are elites who don’t like the brand much and want to make it into something else that their pals on the Upper East Side will admire. And sure, woke is a facet of elitism. It’s a luxury belief. It is something to be flaunted like a Gucci handbag. It’s a pose. That confers status in rarified circles.

But you can’t make Cracker Barrel something it is not. You can update it. You can leave behind what may have been formerly a problematic internal culture — there were lawsuits galore around discrimination back in the early 2000s. But you can’t lose the folksiness. It’s not Cracker Barrel if you do.

So Boards — if you’re looking for a new CEO, find yourself someone who eats or wears and loves the brand.

And if you’re looking for a job, try to find a place to work where you think the product is neat and make it a part of your life. I know that isn’t always possible. But you’ll do better work if you find a place like that. That is a luxury not afforded to everyone, I know. Sometimes you just need a job. But as you move up, as you build a career, that’s my advice. Because if you have to lie about what you’re selling you just won’t be as good.