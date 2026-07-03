M. Gessen (a woman who chooses to go by “they/them”) is a Russian-American journalist, author and New York Times Opinion columnist known for covering authoritarianism, Russia/Putin and LGBT issues. The “they/them” choice would suggest that she is not that connected to reality. She “came out” as “trans*, non-binary” in 2020.

Born Mariya Aleksandrovna Gessen in 1967, she immigrated to the U.S. as a teen and has written books like the National Book Award-winning The Future Is History.

I will use “she” throughout because non-binary isn’t a thing.

Her Recent Op-Ed

In the July 2, 2026, NYT op-ed “The Transgender Sports Decision Was About Something Deeper Than Law,” Gessen argues that the Supreme Court’s recent ruling (upholding state laws in West Virginia and Idaho that protect women’s sports) goes beyond legal or fairness questions in sports. Justices like Brett Kavanaugh (majority) and Sonia Sotomayor (dissent) are really debating “who should be seen, whose story ought to be heard, and who deserves to be protected,” says Gessen.