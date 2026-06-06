Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
1d

I watched all of Roland Garros, but especially Maja.

There was a clip of her, as an assistant/ ice girl for Iga Swiatek...

She deserves everything coming her way!

Brava, Maja!

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John Baker's avatar
John Baker
20h

Yes, what sports is (should be) all about. Well said, Jennifer.

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