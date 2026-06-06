I’m so inspired and uplifted by Maja Chwalińska’s remarkable run at the 2026 French Open. It stands as one of the most inspiring underdog tales in recent Grand Slam — no make that sports — history.

Her story is a dose of inspiration and positivity, I — and all of us — desperately need.

The 24-year-old Polish tennis player, previously ranked 114th in the world, climbed through the three qualifying rounds — the tournament before the tournament — to make it to the big show. She headed to France with no sponsors, no endorsement deals and no real ability to even pay for her hotel room if she were to make it to the main draw. We’re talking two full weeks of hotel rooms, food, expenses. Out of her own pocket. Without any guaranteed income.

But she took a shot. She believed it was possible. She had to believe it. She has dedicated her life to this. She’s spent years grinding, small tournaments, winning sometimes, but not enough.

But then she made it through the qualifiers. A Polish sports drink brand decided they’d cover her travel expenses.

Then she was there. She was in it. And she kept winning.

Zheng Qinwen. Elise Mertens. Maria Sakkari. Diana Shnaider. Nine straight matches and only one set lost.

And she made it to the finals.

In 2021 she stopped playing for months, plagued by depression and self-doubt.

In 2022 she had knee surgery.

She’s the first qualifier in French Open history to make it to the finals.

To get there, she battled injuries and serious depression and had only won one main draw Grand Slam match ever.

Ever.

She’s only 24. She’s not washed up. She’s just getting started.

She kept believing it could happen. And then it did.

She knocked out high ranking players, including notable upsets over seeded opponents like Diana Shnaider in the semifinals. She showed grit and determination and love for the game.

We all want to believe this is possible if you work hard enough, you never give up, you keep believing it is possible.

And she did. She had to. Without any real evidence that it was possible.

It makes me teary just thinking about it. The endurance. The grit. The determination.

Her journey embodies pure triumph through resilience. Just keep working, keep believing, keep going.

Chwalińska had faced personal challenges, yet she channeled her passion for the game and belief in herself, into this Cinderella run.

She brought national pride and global admiration to the sport. Every match was a testament to her hard work and belief, turning her into an instant fan favorite and proving that heart and hustle can turn your life around in an instant.

In the final, the fairytale run met reality when 19-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva claimed her first Grand Slam title with a 6-3, 6-2 straight-sets victory.

19! Amazing! I love Mirra too!

But Chwalińska’s loss did nothing to diminish her achievement: she earned a runner-up paycheck of about $1.62 million — doubling her career earnings — and left Paris with her ranking skyrocketing.

She lost with grace, humility and humor today.

She opened her finalist speech with: “Hello everyone. First of all, congrats to Mirra. You’re such an incredible player. So young and tough. And talented. It’s so annoying.”

I love this woman. Watch the whole thing.

This is why I love sports. I love the competitors ire. The heart of a champion that never gives up. Everyone else may give up but she keeps believing.

And I needed this story of resilience and triumph. We all need it sometimes. Because the world is hard and you get knocked down but you have to keep getting up. It’s such a feel good tale.

And look at what can happen! Even though Maja didn’t win, she won.

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

I hope she gets a gazillion sponsors and makes a gazillion dollars. She deserves it.