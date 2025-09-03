Malcolm Gladwell — the journalist and author who writes extensively about social science themes, including in his best selling book The Tipping Point — has come clean. He has said in an interview with sports scientist Ross Tucker, the host of the podcast called The Science of Sport, that “trans athletes have no place in the female category. I don’t think there is any question.”

Gladwell goes on to say that “the reason I’m ashamed at my performance at the panel [at the Sloane Sports Analytics Conference] is that I share your position 100%. And I was cowed [. . .] I was objective in a dishonest way.”

If Gladwell can admit that he was wrong, and that he was bullied into saying something he knew was wrong at the time, there may be hope for the silent 80% across this country. (And big props to him for doing so.)

The lefties love this guy! He has written for The New Yorker since 1996! People think they are really smart when they read his articles and books. They love talking about his books at fancy dinner parties in hip neighborhoods like Park Slope (Brooklyn) and Hayes Valley (SF) and Silverlake (LA) and Capitol Hill (Seattle).

Companies make their employees read his books! All the companies that gave all of his books to all of their employees — not just The Tipping Point, but Blink and Outliers as well — are going to have take them back and burn them! To disavow ever having done so! They need a book burning party!

What are they all gonna do?! So much cognitive dissonance right now amongst Gladwell loyalists.

For those who haven’t read The Tipping Point, it is about how various issues achieve critical mass. How trends and ideas spread like epidemics, reaching a point of viral growth after a small number of changes coalesce into a rapid movement that can seem to happen overnight.

Perhaps Gladwell has started a tipping point of his own?

Also today, USA Cycling has changed their policy. Now, only women can compete in women’s cycling. This shouldn’t be a big deal. It is the rule set by the USOPC and the NCAA. And in an unusual state of affairs USA Cycling — which is a national governing body under the USOPC — also governs NCAA cycling. Of note, USA Cycling has awarded more males on the podium in the women’s category than any other sport.

But here it is. The new rules go into effect on September 15.

Are we winning yet?