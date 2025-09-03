Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark In Houston's avatar
Mark In Houston
2h

Hallelujah! Good for Malcolm to own his mistake and account for it fully. Maybe he will help create a tipping point for the 80% who agree with that position to feel confident in stating their belief trans/biological males do not belong in women’s sports!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
2h

Yes. And thankful for you Mrs. Sey! Keep sa/eying everything! Don’t stop!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture