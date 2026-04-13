Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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MMP's avatar
MMP
14h

It is so infuriating. I truly feel for the girls he is stealing medals and accoladed from. But when will Californians figure it out and stop voting for politicians that allow this nonsense???

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Mary Hartman's avatar
Mary Hartman
14h

Despicable and shameful. He’s a disgrace: a failure in every sense of the word.

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