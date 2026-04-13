Does everyone remember AB Hernandez?

I wrote about him here.

And here.

And here.

He’s the male athlete in California from Jurupa Valley High School who keeps winning track meets in the long jump and triple jump. In fact, he won the State Championship last year in both events. And he places in the high jump too!

His jumps, mind you, wouldn’t place him in the top 100 in boys’ in the state. But as a male jumping in the girls’ category, he kills it.

At the end of the year last year, CIF (the governing body for California school sports) made a makeshift rule that the actual female who won would not be displaced from the podium and AB would get a second medal of the same place. So there were two people standing atop the podium.

And here he was “sharing” first place with the girl who actually won the girls’ triple jump. Her name is Kira Gant Hatcher.

Over the weekend, AB — now a senior at Jurupa Valley High School — won the long jump and triple jump at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational where he went up against female athletes from across the U.S.

Hernandez double medaled in the girls’ triple jump (42 feet, 6 inches) and long jump (20 feet, 3 inches) and placed third in the high jump.

Just to give you a sense of how AB stacks up against the guys, Ryan Shen won the boys’ long jump at 24’4”, about 20% further than AB. Third place in boys was 23’8”, also about 20% further than AB.

Last year, the top national boys’ long jump was 25’3” by Neale Johnson. The 50-100 rankings sit between 23-6 and 24-0.

AB gets nowhere near the top 100 in boys. Not even close.

But here he is being interviewed about his wins this past weekend at the Arcadia Invitational. The fawning interviewer is almost too much to bear.

On what planet do we hear from a high school state track champion about their performance at a high school invitational track meet?

Never. We never do.

The attention is because he is a boy competing in the girls’ category. It is because he is “trans.”

Not only does he get the medals, he gets people tripping over themselves to laud him for his cheating. He is stunning and brave. Why would he not continue with this? The applause and adoration is more than enough incentive. He gets to win AND he gets to be cheered as a put upon vulnerable minority overcoming the odds.

In fact, Outsports named him “trans athlete of the year” last year writing:

“She [Hernandez] does not know what her excellence means in the bigger picture, especially in a time when governing bodies and politicians want to keep her and trans girls like her on the sidelines in girls’ sports. She finds joy in resistance but also joy in competing.”

No one is trying to sideline anyone. Governing bodies and politicians want to keep the women’s category for women. Well, some do. Others, like CIF, clearly don’t give a shit. Ironic isn’t it that CIF says that their goal is to “develop student athletes of character.”

AB is running the table. But only because he is cheating — he is a man competing in the women’s category.

I’m sure he knows where he is going to college already. I will not be at all surprised if he has a college scholarship to compete on a women’s track team somewhere in California. Even though the NCAA has said their rules dictate that an athlete must be female to compete in the women’s category, their proof of sex required is a birth certificate. Which can be changed in 39 states, without any sort of marker indicating that it has been changed. While each of these 39 states have different processes and procedures with varying levels of stringency, in California all you have to do is fill out a form. No medical documentation necessary (not that medical documentation would make AB a woman).

So . . . where do we think AB is going to college to be on the track team on a full ride scholarship, stolen from a deserving young woman? I’m betting on a C.S.U. school (one of two state university systems). But who knows, maybe he’ll hit the jackpot and get an offer from a U.C. He is ranked #1 in two girls’ track and field events — long jump and triple jump. The world is his oyster.