Over the weekend, AB Hernandez, a male competing in girls’ track and field events in California, capped his high school career by winning two state titles at the CIF State Track & Field Championships in Clovis.

Hernandez repeated as “champion” in the high jump and triple jump — dominating for the second straight year — while placing third in the long jump. These victories came with a heavy dose of institutional accommodation that revealed much about priorities in California.

In a telling move, CIF restructured the award ceremony, as they did last year, to accommodate Hernandez. Officials implemented a policy (they’re calling it a “pilot” but it’s the second year in a row they’ve done it) of shared podiums, allowing Hernandez to stand atop the medals platform alongside the female winners (aka the actual winners).

Hernandez shared first in high jump with Leilani Laruelle and first in triple jump with Daniela Hughes.

This wasn’t seamless integration; it was a deliberate rewrite of tradition (and reality) to ensure the male athlete received the spotlight and hardware. He’s really the one getting the consolation prize here and I’m not sure how any person with any sense of right and wrong, or any self-respect and dignity, could accept this charade.

And the clear message to every girl who trained, sacrificed and competed fairly: your moment isn’t yours alone anymore. In fact, you don’t deserve that moment. And if you speak up, we’ll call you a bigot. Biological reality and performance gaps — rooted in male advantages in muscle mass, bone density, and leverage — take precedence over preserving a level playing field for females.

In other words . . .

GIRLS — HIS FEELINGS MATTER MORE THAN YOUR ACCOMPLISHMENTS. DEAL WITH IT.

There were no protests during the awards ceremonies — and I worry the young women have just accepted the unfairness.

I will keep fighting for fair competition for women and girls. The majority of Americans are on the side of biological reality and equal opportunity for women and girls. Unfortunately, the majority still remain silent on the matter because the repercussions can be harsh for taking a stand. I believe that will change. Truth always outs in the end. But it is going to take some time to build the movement, that much is clear.

Hernandez will graduate soon with college prospects unclear. While the NCAA has established rules that protect the women’s category, all that is required as proof of sex is a birth certificate. And birth certificates can be changed in 44 states, including California. And so it remains to be seen whether or not Hernandez will compete at the college level in the women’s category. He’s not good enough to make a men’s team. His winning jumps over the weekend would not have gotten him to state on the men’s side. So it’s women’s or nothing!

Before the finals, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer staged a photo op with Hernandez and the athlete’s mother. Steyer declared, “I know where I stand,” framing support for the male athlete’s participation as a moral stance.

The billionaire former hedge fund manager, who has poured over $200 million into his self-funded campaign, positioned himself clearly: with boys in girls’ sports, not with the girls whose opportunities are displaced.

This whole act in the video is almost too much. Hernandez with his cosplay of femaleness — the turned in feet (is he a 6-year-old?), the short skirt, the nails, the sweater falling off the shoulders just so, the messy I don’t care hair I just threw this whole look together, the rocking back and forth, the aw shucks attitude, the copious amounts of make up. Yuck.

In the video, Hernandez — in addition to playing a girl — plays the victim, citing doxing and harassment, claiming people know the high school he attended. Yet the jersey, public rosters and published results make that information readily available. It’s right there on your shirt, AB! No one doxed you!

Steyer plays into Hernandez’s poor me act. And he makes it clear — he stands with boys pretending to be girls. He doesn’t care about the girls at all.

This timing — right before Tuesday’s primary—underscores the politics. Steyer, polling competitively for a top-two spot, chose to champion a cause that polls poorly with many parents and female athletes nationwide. While he touts affordability and climate, his embrace here signals deference to ideology over data on sex-based differences in athletics.

For Hernandez to claim victim status after compelling CIF to overhaul ceremonies and after dominating events strains credibility, to say the least.

Protests outside the venue with “Save Girls’ Sports” signs reflected genuine concern from parents and athletes, not bigotry. But is it enough? Since Trump signed an Executive Order last February protecting the women’s sport category, nothing has changed. Twenty-three states continue to allow boys to compete, and win, in girls’ sports.

The core issue remains. Male athletes have significant advantage over women, no matter how they identify. Allowing them into girls’ categories displaces real females from podiums, scholarships and records. Shared medals and altered ceremonies don’t solve fairness; they just paper over it. And when you restructure an entire awards ceremony so the boy can feel celebrated, it tells the girls he matters more than they do.

I can’t take the hypocrisy of saying to girls it’s not that important, just deal with it, inclusion matters more, it’s just sports! while indicating that it is so important that this boy feel like a girl that we will restructure the entire way we execute the state track and field championship and the entire way we give out awards.

California’s experiment, enabled by 2013 laws prioritizing identity, has reached a predictable outcome: eroded trust and female athletes pushed aside.

As Hernandez exits high school, the debate continues.