Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Mary Davis's avatar
Mary Davis
1d

They don't allow signs inside (or you're ejected -- ask me how I know :)

I was there for both days, in my pink hat & my CIF "Can't Identify Females" shirt, as a presence to uphold Title IX that my generation fought hard for and which is being eviscerated in CA.

The "Be Kind" crowd is anything but. The mom screamed at me to stop filming and that she would sue me; her companion actually physically jostled my arm to disrupt my filming of one triple-jump attempt.

Biggest shock: One girl co-competitor in the triple jump actually tried to block my filming of the High Jump podium award. Her mom told her to stop, and the girl responded along the lines of "but she's my friend" ...

The Stockholm Syndrome and Pavlovian conditioning runs deep.

The good news is that there ARE female athletes fighting back; the bad news is that they are being bullied and vilified for speaking out (even by our own governor.)

The fear was palpable -- teachers, coaches, and family members shared stories with me.

The institutional neomisogyny runs deep.

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Chela's avatar
Chela
1d

Like you, “I can't take the hypocrisy.” *It's not that important*, yet it's important enough for Democratic candidate Steyer to stage a pre-primary PR stunt, pledging 100% support for forcing boys into girls’ sports and spaces. *Just deal with it* on your own, yet 44 state governments, CIF, the NCAA, and practically the entire Democratic party (DIAG excepted) are actively enabling male athletes who can't deal with their own masculinity to instead usurp the rights of their female counterparts. *Inclusion matters more*, yet the appalling problem of these boys’ not feeling accepted or "included" among their own male peers is ignored. *It's just sports*–more accurately, it's just girls’ and women’s sports, so let's preserve the male category for “normal” males and stop pretending female sports should be anything more than an arena for performative politics. And let's maintain such an air of moral superiority that the huddled masses are cowed into silence. The hypocrisy is sickening.

But kudos to you, Jennifer, for your untiring fight for justice and decency.

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