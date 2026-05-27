Male Athlete "BPJ" Smokes the Competition at the West Virginia State Track and Field Meet
In January, BPJ's legal team argued in front of the Supreme Court that he always finishes "back of the pack" & just wants to have fun with his friends. The track meet results tell a different story.
This June, the Supreme Court is expected to issue its opinion in West Virginia v. B.P.J., a landmark case challenging the state’s “Save Women’s Sports Act.” The law requires student-athletes to compete on teams consistent with sex, aiming to protect fair competition and opportunities for girls and women in sports.
B.P.J. is a boy who takes puberty blockers and estrogen and wants to compete in the girls’ category.